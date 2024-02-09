World Premiere of Annahis Basmadjian's SIGMA ACAPELLA to be Presented at Rushed Productions

Performances run March 18-29.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

World Premiere of Annahis Basmadjian's SIGMA ACAPELLA to be Presented at Rushed Productions Rushed Productions will present the world premiere of Annahis Basmadjian’s Sigma Acapella, an original musical production. Theatre kids, musical fans and BFA Professors alike are sure to have an evening of song, laughs, a relatable cast of vibrant characters, and a light-hearted, but compelling story!

"When a non-descript University’s development plans involve the destruction of all “degenerate" and "unnecessary” clubs and societies, one Frat-star (Ray) and his house of ‘frat boy outcasts’ must team up with a "Theater Dad" (Oliver) and his underdog squad of the theatre department to save their home, and maybe, experience a little culture (and romance) on the way. This brand new musical revisits the true, wholesome meaning of “boys being boys” and the endearingly unhinged quality of theatre kids."

Sigma Acapella- directed by Kate Ely- boasts music by Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza, Musical Direction by Samual Gillmore and Florence Reiher, a live band, and stars a diverse ensemble of multi-talented artists!

A graduate of UBC’s Creative Writing Program, and the University of Edinburgh's Master’s of Science of Creative Writing Program, Annahis Basmadjian's work has been featured all over Vancouver; the late Bryan Wade's original Brave New PlayRites Festival, UBC’s Commerce Community Program, the Cold Reading Series’ 4x3 Festival, The Vancouver Fringe Festival, and UBC's Festival Dionysia. Annahis was able to produce and mount her work independently after founding Rushed Productions, the breakthrough piece being Albireo, her first original, two act musical, which debuted at the Red Gate Revue Stage on Granville Island in 2018 . Now, after recovering from being struck by an F150 truck, relearning how to walk whilst attaining her Master's, and maneuvering the pandemic, Annahis and Rushed bring you Sigma Acapella, a show even bigger and better than the last.

Annahis Basmadjian

From short plays, to two-acts, to musicals, Rushed Productions is happy to maintain an open arms policy and recognizes the importance of experience in today’s workforce, and the difficulty in gaining that experience without experience. As such, their full productions welcome the efforts of amateur directors, actors and all manners of crew alongside professionals, providing an environment rich with the exchange of skill sets and networking. Collaborations with Vocal Eye for the visually impaired have also provided new ways for Rushed Productions to reach viewers, and they intend to maintain that standard of entertainment, for what is art for, if not to entertain? Past shows included the original works: Psychopomp & Circumstance (2016), A Very Unpleasant Evening at the Rockefeller Rink Sometime Late December...ish (2017) and Albireo (2018).

How to Purchase Tickets 

Rushed Productions presents Sigma Acapella, written and produced by Annahis Basmadjian and composed by Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza at the Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre, Arts Umbrella, (1400 Johnston Street, Granville Island) | Opening: March 18, 2024, with dates March 18-March 29, 2024 | March 18-20 @ 7:00PM, March 22- 24 @ 7:00PM, March 26-March 29 @7:00PM, doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets, priced at $30, are now available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291196®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketowl.io%2Frushedproductions?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

https://linktr.ee/rushedproductions




