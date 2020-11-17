Winners Announced For Lifetime Achievement Awards UBCP/ACTRA 2020

On November 21, two integral members of the UBCP/ACTRA community will be honoured with distinguished lifetime achievement awards at the 9th annual UBCP/ACTRA awards show. Catherine Lough Haggquist will be presented the Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award, while Alvin Sanders will receive the John Juliani Award of Excellence.

"In this weird but exciting digital format, we are most pleased to honour Cat with this year's Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award and Alvin with the John Juliani Award of Excellence," said Keith Martin Gordey, UBCP/ACTRA President, and ACTRA Vice President. "Their talent, work ethic, and remarkable contributions to their art and fellow performers has fostered a more open, creative, and diverse community and helped to build a robust industry in British Columbia."

The Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award is presented to a UBCP/ACTRA member whose work as a performer and/or beyond, embodies the type of accomplishments that advance the status of women in our society and encourage the continued growth and diversification of opportunities for women. The John Juliani Award of Excellence is presented each year to a performer for achievement as a performing artist and distinguished contribution to the film and television industry. Both Catherine Lough Haggquist and Alvin Sanders will be on hand to receive this recognition at the virtual UBCP/ACTRA awards gala on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The UBCP/ACTRA Awards will be held virtually on Saturday, November 21st starting at 7:00 PM PST and available for public viewing here: https://vimeo.com/event/412707.

Shows View More Vancouver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You