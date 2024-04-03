Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2024 Young Artist Concerto Competition Open Nationwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra opens its 30th Annual Young Artist Concerto Competition with a National Call for Entries, announced by VSO CEO Dr. Igor Shakhman. Based in Vancouver, WA and now in its 45th season, the VSO has been a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest's arts community providing world-class orchestra and chamber music performances, promoting young musicians, and opening doors to classical music for young audiences. For the fourth year running, the competition is open to entrants nationwide.

Every season, two of the best attended and most eagerly anticipated events in Southwest Washington are the VSO Young Artist Concerto Competition Finals and the performances of the three winning contestants with the orchestra under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons. Recent years have seen an enormous increase in entries for the competition, with talented young musicians submitting from all around the country. Past esteemed judges for the competition include GRAMMY winner Zuill Bailey, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra solo English horn Pedro Diaz, former Artistic Director for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center David Shifrin, Concert Artists’ Guild President Tanya Bannister, and others.

In 2022, in response to the growing demand of the Young Artist Competition, the VSO expanded the pool of eligible candidates to all 50 states. The VSO alsoincreased the amount of prize money for all winners in each category, and the same amounts will continue to be offered for the 2024 competition: Gold Medalists - $5,000 each, Silver Medalists - $2,000 each and Bronze Medalists - $1,000 each.

Applications must be received no later than August 1, 2024. Complete information and application forms are available at vancouversymphony.org