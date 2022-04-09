Vancouver Chamber Choir to Perform at St. Andrew's-Wesley United Church

The Vancouver Chamber Choir is thrilled to return to St. Andrew's-Wesley United Church, Vancouver's largest sanctuary, with PATH OF MIRACLES on April 22 at 7:30 pm. This concert features a 60-minute ambitious a cappella performance of Path of Miracles by Joby Talbot. Inspired by the Camino de Santiago, the historic pilgrimage that leads to the sacred city of Santiago de Compostela, Path of Miracles is a haunting contemporary choral masterpiece that will take the audience on a self-reflective journey.

The piece consists of four movements (Roncesvalles, Burgos, León, and Santiago), each named for a main post along the Camino de Santiago, which serve as the musical arc of this work. With the multilingual texts paired with the impressions left by these spiritual spaces, this piece functions as a healing experience for the listener!

Join the Vancouver Chamber Choir for PATH OF MIRACLES on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Andrew's-Wesley United Church.

Concert Protocols Although provincial audience capacity restrictions and vaccination scans have been lifted, Vancouver Chamber Choir welcomes patrons to take whatever health measures they deem necessary in order to feel safe during this performance.