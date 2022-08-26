Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VERISIMILITUDE Brings Speculative Fiction To The Vancouver Fringe

A new dystopia blending humour with horror from local powerhouse Direct Theatre Collective.

Vancouver News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022 Â 
VERISIMILITUDE Brings Speculative Fiction To The Vancouver Fringe

From the writer of award-winning Fringe sensation HYSTERIA comes a brand-new dystopia blending humour with horror. Verisimilitude premieres as part of the Vancouver Fringe Festival this year, with performances from 8 - 18 September at the Waterfront Theatre Mainstage.

Verisimilitude follows Eve (played by award-winning actor Jill Raymond), who has been integrated into EPITOME's Safe Space program, developed to allow humans to live their lives entirely in the digital realm, protected from the threats of the outside world.

In a world where you can be anywhere, see anyone, experience anything at the click of a button and from the safety of your own home - the possibilities are endless and most importantly you never have to be concerned about war, social unrest, global warming or disease. You are perfectly safe and your world is endless. Totally alone, you'll never be lonely again.

Written by Jill Raymond with direction by Isa Sanchez - Verisimilitude features a multi-national cast of actors in a performance which blends film and live theatre. Audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotion as Direct Theatre Collective once again look to evoke questions through powerful storytelling and piercing social commentary.

verisimilitude

Showtimes: Saturday 10th September, 1pm
Sunday 11th September, 8.45pm
Tuesday 13th September, 3pm
Thursday 15th September, 10.40pm
Saturday 17th September, 4.15pm
Sunday 18th September, 6.45pm
Venue: Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R7
Tickets: vancouverfringe.com, or 778-918-8273

Featuring: Jill Raymond, Isa Sanchez, Santana Berryman
With: Florence Reiher, Matheus Severo, Kenneth Tynan, Bailey Corneal, Carrie Hunter, Richard Guenther, and Natalie Moon
And the Voices of: Larissa Thompson, Brad Nowikow and Jenna Grubaugh
Written by: Jill Raymond
Directed by: Isa Sanchez
Tech/Stage Management by: Andy Sandberg





More Hot Stories For You


Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival to Return With OPERAS & ARIAS: A CELEBRATION! in SeptemberBard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival to Return With OPERAS & ARIAS: A CELEBRATION! in September
August 26, 2022

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare FestivalÂ willÂ celebrate the return of opera to the BMO Mainstage in SenÌ“Ã¡kw/Vanier Park. The rising stars of the UBC Opera Ensemble and members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra present Opera & Arias: A Celebration.
Carousel Theatre Explores Indigenous Reconciliation + Environmentalism In West Coast Premiere Of FROZEN RIVERCarousel Theatre Explores Indigenous Reconciliation + Environmentalism In West Coast Premiere Of FROZEN RIVER
August 25, 2022

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP)Â opens its 2022/23 season with the West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People's award-winning playÂ Frozen River (nÃ®kwatin sÃ®piy), at Granville Island'sÂ Waterfront TheatreÂ (1412 Cartwright St), fromÂ September 28 to October 16, 2022.
City Opera To Present CHINATOWN As Staged ConcertCity Opera To Present CHINATOWN As Staged Concert
August 25, 2022

City Opera Vancouver announces a format change in presentation of the new operaÂ CHINATOWN. It opens 13 September at the Vancouver Playhouse.
Gateway Theatre's SONGS OF SUMMER to Present Afternoon Fun For The Family This WeekendGateway Theatre's SONGS OF SUMMER to Present Afternoon Fun For The Family This Weekend
August 24, 2022

As last year's Songs of Summer evening concerts were a hit, Gateway Theatre has decided to expand and offer a special afternoon full of fun for families and children on August 27th. Taking place in the grassy area just outside the theatre, the whole family is invited to enjoy a memorable and lively performance.
Gateway Theatre to Present Krystle Dos Santos This Weekend At Songs Of SummerGateway Theatre to Present Krystle Dos Santos This Weekend At Songs Of Summer
August 24, 2022

Following the success of last year's sold-out concerts, Gateway Theatre will open its 2022/23 Season with the highly anticipated, Songs of Summer, on Saturday, August 27.