VERISIMILITUDE Brings Speculative Fiction To The Vancouver Fringe

From the writer of award-winning Fringe sensation HYSTERIA comes a brand-new dystopia blending humour with horror. Verisimilitude premieres as part of the Vancouver Fringe Festival this year, with performances from 8 - 18 September at the Waterfront Theatre Mainstage.

Verisimilitude follows Eve (played by award-winning actor Jill Raymond), who has been integrated into EPITOME's Safe Space program, developed to allow humans to live their lives entirely in the digital realm, protected from the threats of the outside world.

In a world where you can be anywhere, see anyone, experience anything at the click of a button and from the safety of your own home - the possibilities are endless and most importantly you never have to be concerned about war, social unrest, global warming or disease. You are perfectly safe and your world is endless. Totally alone, you'll never be lonely again.

Written by Jill Raymond with direction by Isa Sanchez - Verisimilitude features a multi-national cast of actors in a performance which blends film and live theatre. Audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotion as Direct Theatre Collective once again look to evoke questions through powerful storytelling and piercing social commentary.

verisimilitude

Showtimes: Saturday 10th September, 1pm

Sunday 11th September, 8.45pm

Tuesday 13th September, 3pm

Thursday 15th September, 10.40pm

Saturday 17th September, 4.15pm

Sunday 18th September, 6.45pm

Venue: Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R7

Tickets: vancouverfringe.com, or 778-918-8273

Featuring: Jill Raymond, Isa Sanchez, Santana Berryman

With: Florence Reiher, Matheus Severo, Kenneth Tynan, Bailey Corneal, Carrie Hunter, Richard Guenther, and Natalie Moon

And the Voices of: Larissa Thompson, Brad Nowikow and Jenna Grubaugh

Written by: Jill Raymond

Directed by: Isa Sanchez

Tech/Stage Management by: Andy Sandberg