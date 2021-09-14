The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Moves Season Opening Concerts To Newmark Theater

Following a decision from Vancouver School District prohibiting in-person audiences at Skyview Concert Hall at this time, The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) announces a change in venue for its symphonic concert on September 25 and 26 to the Newmark Theatre in Portland, OR. All alternative options in Vancouver were exhausted before entering into an agreement with the Portland venue. As previously planned, both performances will also be available to watch via live stream.

The Newmark Theatre, located inside Antoinette Hatfield Hall in downtown Portland, is a Portland'5 venue and boasts a beautiful 880-seat house, with no seat further than 95 feet from the stage. Both spacious and intimate, the Newmark was built to emulate the Edwardian style, with two balcony levels and a picturesque dome.

"We are grateful to Portland'5 for giving us a temporary home at the Newmark Theater for our season opening weekend," said VSO Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "We found out about Skyview's unavailability just a few days ago, very short notice to locate a new venue. We are determined to keep our commitment to present world class concerts with in-person audience even if it means relocating this concert to Portland. We are hopeful that we will be able to return to Skyview for our October concerts."

"The VSO remains incredibly grateful to our patrons, who have stood by us through the tumultuous times in which we find ourselves. We are and will always be here to serve the Vancouver community," said VSO Board Chair Victoria Tullett. "The Newmark Theatre is a beautiful venue, and we are certain that our patrons will enjoy the same world-class musical experience they are used to from our orchestra."

This concert featuring award willing violin virtuoso Francisco Fullana, who will join the VSO to perform Saint-Saëns's Violin Concerto No. 3. Fullana returns to Vancouver following his triumphant performance of Sibelius's Violin Concerto with the VSO in 2012. Maestro Brotons will also lead the VSO in performances of Beethoven's Coriolan Overture and Schubert's Symphony No. 4 "Tragic". Tickets to this remarkable program are available through the VSO website, or by phone at 360-735-7278. Every ticket can be used for in-person attendance or to watch live online through the Virtual Concert Hall on the VSO website.

Tickets: Single tickets are $30. Available online or by calling 360-735-7278