The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Announces Livestream Concerts Featuring Maestra Sarah Ioannides

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will continue its 42nd season with live streamed performances that will feature critically acclaimed guest conductor Maestra Sarah Ioannides of Symphony Tacoma. The concert will highlight the extraordinary talents of the 2019-2020 VSO Young Artist Competition Gold Medalists who were selected in three categories: Ben Price in the winds/brass category, Hanami Froom in the strings category and Jacob Nenow in the piano category. The Young Artist Competition is open every year to music students age 18 and younger. The winners were chosen for outstanding musical ability and represent the bright future of the performing arts in the region. This long-awaited gold medalist performance had originally been scheduled for April 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed. The Young Artist Competition Winner performance is historically one of the most popular programs in the VSO's classical season.

Price will perform Oboe Concerto in A Minor 1st and 3rd Movements by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Froom will perform Chaconne for Violin and String Orchestra by Tomaso Vitali and Nenow will perform Piano Concerto in D Major 1st Movement by J.S. Bach. Other pieces performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in this program will include Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings, a passionate and sorrowful work that has become synonymous in popular culture with heartbreak, and Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony, an expressive, inventive work based on pieces the composer wrote in his childhood.

This January will mark the first time internationally-recognized conductor Maestra Ioannides will collaborate with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. She was named by the Los Angeles Times as "one of six female conductors breaking the glass podium" and was included on Norman Lebrecht's "Woman Conductors: The Power List." She is now in her sixth season as Music Director of Symphony Tacoma, and is the Artistic Director of Cascade Conducting, an international masterclass held in partnership with Symphony Tacoma and Pacific Lutheran University.

The January 16 and 17 performances will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall without an in-person audience (in accordance with Washington State's current guidelines). The broadcast on Saturday, January 16 will begin at 6:30pm with the fourth installment of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Hall and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl. Intermission will feature special, not-to-be-missed interviews. The performance and the show on Sunday, January 17 will also be streamed live and will begin at 2:30pm. Michelle's Piano Co. is kindly providing a piano for the performances.

The previously scheduled performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 with the PSU Choir and Maestro Brotons has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

What: VSO January Live Stream

When: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 7 p.m. (pre-concert show at 6:30pm) and Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. (pre-concert show at 2:30pm)

Where: Live streamed from Skyview Concert Hall to your viewing devices on the VSO website

Tickets: Free with season subscription. Single tickets are $30. Available online or by calling 360-735-7278

All current season ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Single tickets to view the live stream are on sale now. A secure email link will be emailed to each single ticket buyer.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Safety Precautions

Two physicians on the VSO Board of Directors-Dr. Michael Liu and Dr. David Smith-helped to develop the safety protocols for the musicians in coordination with the Washington Health Department.

Musicians will perform at an appropriate distance and wear face masks.

The size of the orchestra will be reduced to ensure appropriate distancing.

Future Performances

We are working closely with the Department of Health to monitor the latest COVID-19 developments and will be adjusting our season's programming accordingly. Changes will be promptly communicated to the audience

Maestro Brotons

Due to current travel restrictions in both the United States and Europe, Maestro Brotons will not be able to join the VSO for this performance. We hope that Maestro will join us for our upcoming concerts, depending on safety guidelines in place at that time.