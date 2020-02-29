The UBC Musical Theatre Troupe Takes On CHICAGO

The UBC Musical Theatre Troupe is the University of British Columbia's only musical theatre club. Their newest challenge has been bringing the Broadway classic "Chicago" to life.

Shows will be on March 21st and 22nd at 2 pm and 7 pm at the Norman Rothstein Theatre. It is directed by Gabrielle Morin and choreographed by Kyra Lien, with vocal direction by Elliot Spilsbury and music direction by Heidi Collie.

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap - until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another merry murderess, Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

"We've had an incredible time putting this show together. Everyone is so dedicated to creating a memorable experience and I think that is really visible in the way that it has come together. I just can't wait to show it to an audience." - Andrea Hernandez

The aim of the UBC Musical Theatre Troupe, formerly MUSSOC and the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of UBC, is to provide accessible musical theatre opportunities for the UBC Vancouver community. They put on two productions per year, as well as various other musical related events and performances, providing inexpensive entertainment and involvement for students.

You can purchase your tickets at ubcmtt.wordpress.com





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You