The Spinners Collective to Present SPINNING YOU HOME By Sally Stubbs

Even dead, Sarah's Grampa tells the best stories.

1958. A storm rages. Trapped inside, Sarah and Grampa, a loner with a passion for history and spinning tales and a thirst for over-proof rum, learn one another as they bring to life the remarkable story of legendary gold prospectors, John 'Cariboo' Cameron and his miner-wife Sophia Cameron (The Beauty of Barkerville). Spinning You Home celebrates a haunting chapter in BC gold rush history; promises that transcend death; and the power of love and storytelling.

Spinning You Home was inspired by a remarkable promise made by John "Cariboo"Cameron to his wife Sophia: ancestor of the playwright's partner.

Sally's journey with the story began years ago with a promise to her Sister-In-Law to write it.

Writer/Producer: Sally Stubbs. Director: Sarah Rodgers.

Featuring Sarah Roa and Simon Webb with Evan Rein (live sound and music).

Brian Ball: Set Design, Bonnie Duff: Assistant Stage Manager/ Props, Olivia Etey: Stage Manager, Darren W. Hales: Lighting Design, Damon Bradley Jang: Assistant Director/Marketing, Evan Rein: Foley &Music, Sarah Roa: Costumes, Leighton Taylor: Technical Director, Marcus Vaillant: Set Builder

The play runs approx. 70 mins and shows Thursday-Saturday

evening at 7:30 PM & Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM with a

Saturday matinee on October 30th.

This is a Canadian Actors Equity production under the

Artists' collective policy.

Tickets at the door or in advance at

Jericho Arts Box Office:

604-224-8007 (ext 3)