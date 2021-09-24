Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Spinners Collective to Present SPINNING YOU HOME By Sally Stubbs

Even dead, Sarah's Grampa tells the best stories.

Sep. 24, 2021  

1958. A storm rages. Trapped inside, Sarah and Grampa, a loner with a passion for history and spinning tales and a thirst for over-proof rum, learn one another as they bring to life the remarkable story of legendary gold prospectors, John 'Cariboo' Cameron and his miner-wife Sophia Cameron (The Beauty of Barkerville). Spinning You Home celebrates a haunting chapter in BC gold rush history; promises that transcend death; and the power of love and storytelling.

Spinning You Home was inspired by a remarkable promise made by John "Cariboo"Cameron to his wife Sophia: ancestor of the playwright's partner.

Sally's journey with the story began years ago with a promise to her Sister-In-Law to write it.

Writer/Producer: Sally Stubbs. Director: Sarah Rodgers.

Featuring Sarah Roa and Simon Webb with Evan Rein (live sound and music).

Brian Ball: Set Design, Bonnie Duff: Assistant Stage Manager/ Props, Olivia Etey: Stage Manager, Darren W. Hales: Lighting Design, Damon Bradley Jang: Assistant Director/Marketing, Evan Rein: Foley &Music, Sarah Roa: Costumes, Leighton Taylor: Technical Director, Marcus Vaillant: Set Builder

The play runs approx. 70 mins and shows Thursday-Saturday

evening at 7:30 PM & Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM with a

Saturday matinee on October 30th.

This is a Canadian Actors Equity production under the

Artists' collective policy.

Tickets at the door or in advance at

Jericho Arts Box Office:

604-224-8007 (ext 3)


