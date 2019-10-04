'The Man In The High Castle' Lead To Star In International Debut Of Play HOLD THESE TRUTHS Benefiting Local Organizations

The Umami Fund, an organization founded by actress and producer, Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor) and David Blinkoff presents the international debut of Jeanne Sakata's critically-acclaimed play, HOLD THESE TRUTHS, starring The Man In The High Castle's Joel de la Fuente, at the Cultch Historic Theatre in Vancouver from Sunday, October 20 - Saturday, November 2.

The Umami Fund will donate ticket proceeds to three Vancouver organizations: the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, the University of British Columbia Asian Canadian & Asian Migration Studies, and the Kokoro Dance Theatre Society.

De la Fuente reprises his Drama Desk-nominated role as Gordon Hirabayashi, a U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient who fought against the forcible removal and mass incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry in America during WWII.

Compelling, powerful, and undeniably moving, HOLD THESE TRUTHS is a story that stands the test of time. Hirabayashi's journey, from his time as a young man fighting injustice in America to his final days as an educator and activist in Canada, demonstrates his passion and hunger for freedom. It is an inspiring quest of what one can do to fight inequality, a tenacious reminder of history, and a reflection of how we, too, can change the future if we hold on to these truths.

The New York Theatre Review refers to HOLD THESE TRUTHS as "a master class in the personal as political - a play where one man's singular story, so full of heart and heartbreak, can speak to the struggles of an entire nation."

The Cultch Historic Theatre is located at 1895 Venables Street. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://thecultch.com/events/hold-these-truths/ or call (604) 251-1363.





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You