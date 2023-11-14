Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

The Improv Centre Presents An Evening With Colin Mochrie, March 6 & 7

Hot off mesmerizing audiences with his Hyprof Improv Under Hypnosis tour, Colin Mochrie is returning to Vancouver.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In Canada Photo 1 Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In Canada
Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your While Photo 2 Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your While
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
CANADA'S DRAG RACE: THE OFFICIAL 2024 TOUR to Kick Off This February Photo 4 CANADA'S DRAG RACE: THE OFFICIAL 2024 TOUR to Kick Off This February

The Improv Centre Presents An Evening With Colin Mochrie, March 6 & 7

The Improv Centre Presents An Evening With Colin Mochrie, March 6 & 7

The Improv Centre has announced the return of improvisational legend Colin Mochrie to their Granville Island stage in 2024 on Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00pm and Thursday, March 7 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

Hot off mesmerizing audiences with his Hyprof Improv Under Hypnosis tour, Colin Mochrie is returning to Vancouver. The Improv Centre's most celebrated alumnus is returning to where it all began…for two nights only! Mr. Mochrie, star of TV's “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and winner of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, is coming back to delight Vancouver audiences with a night of games and goofs featuring The Improv Centre's ensemble.

“Looking forward to playing at the place where it all started for me,” says Mochrie. “A chance to work with old friends and some new ones, all of them world class improvisors.”

TIC's Artistic Director Jalen Saip adds, “Performing with Colin is a dream – not only because he is one of the most internationally acclaimed improv performers and undeniably hilarious, but also because he is such a supportive and uplifting cast member. He is a joy to work with and we can't wait!”

There isn't one bad seat in The Improv Centre's 186-seat theatre. This is your chance to witness one of improv's greatest treasures in an intimate setting. Watch Colin Mochrie's improvisational genius at work as he and the TIC ensemble perform some of his most famous skits and games, and spins the audience suggestions into improv comedy gold.

Tickets for An Evening with Colin Mochrie range in price from $65 to $85 – with special VIP meet and greet packages available as well – and can be purchased online at Click Here or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street). Ten percent of all ticket sales will be directed to improv education programs at The Improv Centre.




RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
Anvil Theatre Presents SHIELD MAIDEN, December 16 Photo
Anvil Theatre Presents SHIELD MAIDEN, December 16

Funny. Sexy. Fierce. Unapologetic! Anvil Theatre will present Shield Maiden on Saturday, December 16 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. This presentation will be performed alongside an ASL interpreter.

2
Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL is a Heartwarming and Spirited Spectacle Based on The Well-Loved Photo
Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL is a Heartwarming and Spirited Spectacle Based on The Well-Loved Holiday Movie

This holiday season, ELF: THE MUSICAL has taken centre stage. Presented by the Arts Club from November 2nd to December 31st, the quirky and energetic musical based on the hit 2003 American Christmas comedy movie, Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is guaranteed to amp up the holiday spirit in audiences night after night.

3
Bring Humor To Your Holidays With The Comedy Departments Holiday Comedy RUMBLE: EVERY ELF Photo
Bring Humor To Your Holidays With The Comedy Department's Holiday Comedy RUMBLE: EVERY ELF FOR THEMSELF

This December, The Comedy Department brings holiday cheer to Vancouver and Coquitlam with 'Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themselves.' Join the comedic battle for the coveted Santa suit and decide who will bring unbridled glee to children worldwide. Don't miss this hilarious holiday event!

4
Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, Itll Be Worth Your While Photo
Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your While

HADESTOWN, the multiple Tony Award winning Broadway musical finally made its way to Vancouver this week. Asserting its dominance amongst the rest of the theatre scene in the city, HADESTOWN presented a tragic, thought-provoking love story that sparked the attention of audiences near and far. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe in Vancouver The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
Pacific Theatre (11/23-12/23)
Mixed Nuts in Vancouver Mixed Nuts
Vancouver Playhouse (12/15-12/17)
Sinbad! in Vancouver Sinbad!
Metro Theatre (12/07-1/01)
DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season in Vancouver DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy in Vancouver O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Massey Theatre (11/28-11/29)
Carousel Theatre for Young People presents Snow White in Vancouver Carousel Theatre for Young People presents Snow White
Carousel Theatre for Young People presents Snow White (11/29-12/31)
Early Music Vancouver (EMV) and the Vancouver Chamber Choir present Handel’s Messiah in Vancouver Early Music Vancouver (EMV) and the Vancouver Chamber Choir present Handel’s Messiah
Early Music Vancouver (12/08-12/08)
QueerProv presents: Let's Talk About Sex! with Mandy Lifeboat & her sex therapist in Vancouver QueerProv presents: Let's Talk About Sex! with Mandy Lifeboat & her sex therapist
Tightrope Impro Theatre (11/24-11/24)
Frozen in Vancouver Frozen
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (7/09-7/21)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Vancouver Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You