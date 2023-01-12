The Improv Centre Celebrates A Month of Love With SINGLE, NOT SINGLE, KISS & TELL, DATE NIGHT, And HAPPY UN-VALENTINE'S DAY

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its Valentine's programming for the month of February. Tickets start at $26.50 and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Single, Not Single runs Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30pm from Friday, February 3 to Saturday, February 25. Whether you're coupled, throupled or none of the above, audiences will have a belly-aching, heart-breaking good time as TIC performers explore the ups and downs of relationships - or lack thereof!

Kiss & Tell will be presented on the big day - February 14 at 7:30pm - and like an IKEA trip taken too soon in the relationship, this could go sideways in a very funny way! Three real life couples will compete in this hilarious, improvised take on love, comedy, and finding that 'someone special'. Kiss & Tell will leave audience members gleefully wondering, "how well do I really know my sweetheart?"

Date Night runs Thursdays at 7:30pm February 2-23. This pay-what-you-can show celebrates dating, relationships, and everything in between. First Date? Anniversary? Just another Thursday? Head on over for a hilarious twist on your next date during a spicy night full of laughs, lust, and love!

Happy Un-Valentine's Day takes place on February 15 at 7:30pm. Bring your pals and join in on exploring the unromantic in us all. This 90 minute show explores the fun of disliking this holiday.

"February at The Improv Centre is sure to appeal to the romantic and unromantic in all of us!," says Artistic Director Jalen Saip. "With a number of shows that will excite singles, couples, throuples or those whose relationship status forever reads 'it's complicated', there is something for everyone. Our Love Month programming will leave you laughing until your heart swells and your belly aches."

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.