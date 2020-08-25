The Firehall Arts Centre Announces Reimagined Program for Fall/Winter 2020

Productions include I Walked The Line, In the Beginning and more.

In addition to the previously announced Music in the Courtyard series, taking place weekends until September 27, the Firehall Arts Centre is moving forward with a reimagined Fall/Winter 2020 program. Ticket prices start at $20 and are available online at www.firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926.

In announcing the Firehall Arts Centre's programming, Artistic Producer Donna Spencer said, "Audiences are loving the Music in the Courtyard series! We have a fantastic lineup, and many of the performances are selling out. In early October, we will invite audiences of 50 back into the theatre where seating is being reorganized to ensure physical distancing and health and safety measures are in place. We know how much people are missing theatre and dance, and we want to ensure that audiences, artists, and staff are safe during these performances. We have some great 100% cotton Firehall masks for sale if patrons should forget to bring one, as everyone will be expected to wear masks while in the building. The works we have chosen will resonate during these challenging times and the artists with whom we are collaborating are so excited to come back to the stage."

The Firehall Arts Centre's Fall/Winter 2020 program is as follows:

October 15-25, 2020 | I Walked The Line (written and performed by Allan Morgan)

A Firehall Arts Centre Presentation

A play about unions, treachery, solidarity, porta potties, baked goods, and hope. Allan Morgan is a luminary of the Canadian stage, having spent a lifetime as a professional actor working with companies such as Bard on the Beach, Arts Club Theatre, Theatre Calgary, The Citadel, Touchstone Theatre, and more. When his acting career slowed down, he did what he had to do - he got another job, which landed him in the mailroom of a union headquarters. In July of 2016, the union went on strike and Allan found himself on the picket line with his union sisters and brothers, which was the impetus for I Walked The Line - a 70-minute performance that takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of emotions, transforming the stage to the picket line in celebration of that solidarity, the people, and the storm of emotions the fight for change brought to all those who walked the line for 132 days. Directed by Ross Desprez, I Walked The Line is produced by Bread and Roses Theatre and sponsored by The Other Guys Theatre.

November 4-7, 2020 | In the Beginning

Produced by Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Moving Theatre

Storyteller, filmmaker and performer Rosemary Georgeson, and the Firehall's Artistic Producer Donna Spencer, delve into the history of the Indigenous peoples in the area that is now called Vancouver prior to and during colonization. This is the Second Stage of the exploration of the many individuals and groups from different cultural heritages who have made the East Side and in particular Strathcona, Chinatown, Gastown, and Japantown the neighbourhoods they are today.

November 12-22, 2020 | The Amaryllis

A World Premiere Produced by the Firehall Arts Centre and The Search Party

In this premiere production written by Michelle Riml and directed by The Search Party's award-winning Artistic Director Mindy Parfitt, the audience is transported into the fascinating, quirky world of Lucy (Jillian Fargey) and Jeremy Keener (Shawn Macdonald). Lucy is a terrifically talented voice over artist and Jeremy is her troubled agent, who would sooner jump off a cliff before ever following a dream of his own. Sister and brother for better or for worse, these two are inextricably bound. The amaryllis plant - a mysterious gift from a mysterious giver - takes on a strange power over their lives. The Amaryllis is mystery about what it really takes to grow and a comedy about what it really takes to change.

December 10-12 & December 17-19, 2020 | Solstice Greetings

A Firehall Arts Centre Production

Returning for a third year, Solstice Greetings is the sharing of stories, songs, and seasonal greetings in celebration of the return of the light.

January 13-16, 2021 | Chapter 21

A World Premiere Presented by Firehall Arts Centre and Produced by Raven Spirit Dance

In this dance/theatre piece choreographed by Starr Muranko and directed by Yvette Nolan, Chapter 21 explores what happens when a vibrant, active artist comes face to face with a crippling collision of events. Chapter 21 is a reflection on the days that have come to pass, and the art of becoming. A new baby boy; Chromosome 21; the big "C" diagnosis, 21 days between treatments, and 21 days to re-pattern beliefs; Courage; Faith; Resilience.

