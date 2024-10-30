The Dance Centre to Present The Discover Dance! Series: Arts Umbrella Dance Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The November edition of The Dance Centre's popular and long-running Discover Dance! noon series will feature the exceptional young dancers of the Arts Umbrella Dance Company. A pre-professional repertory company based in Vancouver, the dancers are trained through Arts Umbrella's renowned dance program which is known for nurturing outstanding young artists, many of whom go on to dance professionally. The program will include new and innovative contemporary ballets created by choreographers from across Canada and around the world. There will be an artist talkback after the show.

The Arts Umbrella Dance Company (AUDC) is a pre-professional repertory company based in Vancouver. The company rehearses and performs new works by leading North American and European choreographers. AUDC consists of more than 60 dancers, select members of the Arts Umbrella Professional Training Program and Post-Secondary Programs. These dancers train, rehearse, and perform in two ensembles: Senior (Ages 16-22) and Apprentice (Ages 12-16).

Broad-based performance and touring opportunities, along with rigorous technical training, prepare AUDC members for dance education at the university level or a career with professional dance companies. Dancers from AUDC are lauded for their professionalism and dedication, going on to join companies across North America and Europe, including Ballet BC, Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al, Nederlands Dans Theater, The Batsheva Ensemble, Theaterhaus Stuttgart, and Grand ThÃ©Ã¢tre de GenÃ¨ve.

Discover Dance! series 2024-2025

Oct 31, 12 noon Corporeal Imago

Nov 28, 12 noon Arts Umbrella Dance Company

Feb 27, 12 noon SHIAMAK Vancouver

Mar 27, 12 noon Lorita Leung Dance Company

Apr 24, 12 noon Danny Nielsen

About The Dance Centre

Established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance in British Columbia, The Dance Centre is a multifaceted organization offering a range of activities which remains unparalleled in Canadian dance. It presents performances and events, building audiences and nurturing public awareness; invests in programs, resources and support for hundreds of dance professionals working in all genres; operates Scotiabank Dance Centre, a cultural hub and one of Canada's flagship dance facilities which welcomes tens of thousands of visitors annually; and works to promote BC dance. Through programs, outreach and education, The Dance Centre is committed to sustaining a strong and vibrant community through dance.

The Dance Centre is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the xwmÉ™Î¸kwÉ™y'É™m (Musqueam), SkwxwÃº7mesh (Squamish), and SÉ™l'Ã­lwÉ™ta?/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

Comments