THE HEAT Comes to The Improv Centre on Granville Island

The Improv Centre on Granville Island will present their second annual improv comedy festival, THE HEAT – An International Improv Comedy Showcase, from Tuesday, January 28 to Saturday, February 1, 2025. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available online, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

THE HEAT – An International Improv Comedy Showcase is returning to Granville Island this January. This comedy festival hosted by The Improv Centre brings improv troupes from around the world to perform for Vancouver audiences. The talented teams of improvisors include Second Breakfast (Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand), Ruutu10 (Tartu, Estonia), The Impro Show (Harare, Zimbabwe), and the return of last year’s festival favourite, SPIT Manila (Manila, Philippines).

The improv troupes will perform nightly alongside performers from TIC’s ensemble in shows that will light the Vancouver local comedy scene ablaze! Each show will include short form games to start and either an international showcase of a visiting troupe’s unique style of improv, or an “all-play” with teams working together. Teams will continue to mix and mingle throughout the week until closing night.

TIC’s Artistic Director Jalen Saip says, “It was such a joy to get to know and perform with improvisors from all over the world last year, and we can't wait to welcome our new teams! We learned so much from the unique perspectives and performance styles of the teams we met in 2024 and know that we're in for a treat with the teams we are welcoming this year. With Zimbabwe, Estonia, Aotearoa New Zealand and the Philippines joining us, we are truly welcoming new friends from all over the world."

Festival Coordinator Helen Camisa adds, "Seeing the way our audiences embraced the wonderful performers from around the world, as well as meeting new audience members who were finding us for the first time because of THE HEAT, was a real highlight for me and I am excited to see that again."

For the full festival schedule, visit www.theimprovcentre.ca/the-heat

