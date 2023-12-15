Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

THE HEAT - An International Improv Comedy Showcase Comes to The Improv Centre

Performances run from Tuesday, January 23 to Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Dec. 15, 2023

 The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will present its inaugural improv comedy festival, THE HEAT – An International Improv Comedy Showcase, from Tuesday, January 23 to Saturday, January 27, 2024. Tickets start at $15.00 and are available online at Click Here, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

 

THE HEAT – An International Improv Comedy Showcase is an exciting new comedy festival hosted by The Improv Centre that brings improv troupes from around the world to perform for Vancouver audiences. The talented teams of improvisors include The Impro Show (Harare, Zimbabwe), SPIT Manila (Manila, Philippines), Dad's Garage (Atlanta, Georgia), Glass Clown (Los Angeles, California), and RN&Cawls (Toronto, Canada).

 

The improv troupes will perform nightly alongside performers from TIC's ensemble in shows that will heat up your winter! Each show will include short form games, an international showcase of a visiting troupe's unique style of improv, and an “all-play”. Teams will continue to mix and mingle throughout the week until closing night's LOL-apalooza!

 

The Impro Show's Kevin Hanssen says, “We're looking forward to being in a country with such a deep love of improv and learning more about our craft. Audiences can expect us to bring African fun, dodgy Canadian accents, and over-excited references to snow.”

 

TIC's Artistic Director Jalen Saip adds, “We are thrilled to be able to engage with the worldwide improv community by hosting THE HEAT, where we can broaden our understanding of improv styles and learn from our friends and colleagues from theatres around the globe. It is always such a joy to perform with new people, and with so many fantastic improvisors joining us from around the world, our audiences and the TIC ensemble are in for a big treat!”

 

Celebrating a myriad of talent from across the globe, this 5-day festival features nightly improv shows as well as a free international version of TIC's “Community Jam” on Saturday, January 27 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

 

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit Click Here.




