THE FLAME Storytelling Event Sparks Its Debut In Richmond At Gateway Theatre On February 10

Gateway Theatre presents The Flame: Lunar New Year Edition on February 10. This one-night only performance of Vancouver's wildly popular, storytelling series makes its Richmond debut with an evening of "True Stories Told by People Who Lived Them".

Celebrating the Lunar New Year with themes of family and new beginnings, this extraordinary night features a live musician, and storytelling in English, with occasional dialogue and songs in the storyteller's mother tongue.

"We are thrilled to bring The Flame to Richmond for the very first time. This event has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrating the richness of human experience through the art of storytelling," says Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre Executive Artistic Director. "Storytelling is a fundamental part of being human and allows us to gain a deeper connection to others and build understanding. With the diverse line-up of storytellers, audiences are in for a special evening, immersed in moving, real-life stories and heartfelt moments."

This special performance features Deborah Williams, award-winning actor and one of the creators of Mom's the Word, along with local storytellers in a night of unique stories of love, loss, fear, and hope that connects us as humans. These performers bravely share a personal and true story, occasionally incorporating dialogue and songs in their mother tongue, adding an authentic and immersive layer to the performances.

Audiences will hear from storytellers Beverley Elliott (Granny on Once Upon a Time, Sink or Swim, didn't see that coming), Wong Wing-Siu, Chris Nowland, Samantha Sun, Sarvin Esmaeili, Renee Fajardo, Jaylon Han and Kendell Yan (Maiden China) with musician, Darling Sparrows in the intimate Studio B at Gateway Theatre.

Originating as a small gathering of storytellers and enthusiasts in Williams's living room in 2009, The Flame has evolved into a moving blend of live music and captivating narratives. This unique event, with its roots deeply embedded in the art of storytelling, will make its inaugural appearance in Richmond, promising a night of connection and an experience audiences won't forget.

As Artistic Producer and Co-Creator of The Flame, Deborah Williams has seen the event evolve from an intimate monthly live storytelling event in Vancouver to an audience favourite in theatres across British Columbia, and from there into broadcast experiences. Gateway Theatre is thrilled to bring this live storytelling event to audiences in Richmond. Limited tickets are available.

