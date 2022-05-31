Stone's Throw Productions, Presents the Canadian Premiere of WOLVES ARE COMING FOR YOU By Joel Horwood

Stone's Throw Productions will present the Canadian premier of Wolves Are Coming For You, at Pacific Theatre. After the sighting of a wolf on the outskirts of town, a community of characters must come together and reconcile amongst themselves how the the call of the wild is more threatening for some of them, then it is for others.

We will meet the rector and his wife who talk a lot but are never listening, a mother and daughter fighting to save their lambs from certain death and find common ground with each other and police officer who is just wanting to be taken seriously by those he grew up with. With powerful and complex characters, Olivier nominated Joel Horwood (Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre) dives into weighty conversations about family relationships, missing children, ambition, spiritual crisis', and the dreams we have for ourselves but never go after. The cast is comprised of all-female, intergenerational performers who journeyed together through an inclusive, ensemble-based creative process of rehearsal, as they explored a community that doesn't feel too far removed from our own.

"At the heart of this play is an exploration of community and when a community is divided, how human nature is revealed. When common sense goes out the window and the presence or absence of the encroaching wilderness leads to conflict for each character, they each get a bit wild themselves." laughs director Larisse Campbell. "This script delights in exploring how much "wild" each character is comfortable with. Joel has created a host of deeply rich characters for the cast of all female actors to embody. I am grateful for the opportunity to explore these characters rich ideas and emotional lives with this wonderful cast and outstanding creative team and I look forward to expanding the community of the show with the fantastic community of Pacific Theatre audiences." Given the struggles and changes we have lived through in the past few years, Horwood imagines that Wolves Are Coming For You is a timely piece to gather together and sit in the knowledge that in the end "we are all very similar, very frightened, very hopeful animals" and we look forward to seeing you for opening.

Shows - June 23rd at 7:30 PM (Preview), June 24th at 7:30 PM, June 25th at 7:30 PM and June 26th at 7:30 pm at Pacific Theatre. 1440 W 12th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6H 1M8. Featuring Mathilde Porges Shisko, Jennie Bissell and Fiona Jenkins. Directed by Larisse Campbell. Set and Production Design by Roohi Kamal. Lighting Design by Christian Ching. Sound Design by Tyler Dumoulin. Stage Management by Amber Jakoy.

For tickets ($15-36.50) call 604.731.5518 or visit pacifictheatre.org.