Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Arrives in Vancouver!

Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Arrives in Vancouver!

The production runs until January 22nd at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Jan. 21, 2023  

One of Broadway's finest musicals, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, has made its way to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month with Broadway Across Canada. Although here for a short run from January 17th to 22nd, this show has made a big impact on audiences so far with its relevance to current world affairs and progressive themes.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF tells the story of a Jewish family living in the Russian shtetl of Anakteva in the early 1900s. Led by Tevye, a dairyman, with his wife Golde, and his 5 daughters, the story follows the family's life highlighting their encounters with tradition and conflict. As Tevye's daughters start to break from Jewish tradition, we see Tevye navigate through his internal conflict, acceptance, and resilience towards this occurrence. On top of the deviation from tradition, Tevye also encounters pressure and conflict from the Russian guard in the area. Despite the show being set in an earlier time, the themes and issues arising amongst the characters are definitely parallel to issues happening in our world today.

An admirable aspect of this production was how well every part of the show complimented each other. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is not completely sung through with the perfect combination of dialogue and musical numbers. The music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick cohesively tied the show together by bringing more emphasis on the high points while tying the various low points together. Furthermore, the original choreography by Hofesh Shechter and recreated choreography by Ted Sperling also did good job of bringing the large numbers together amongst everything else. One of the most impressive numbers to watch was Tzeitel and Motel's wedding celebration. This number was a lot of fun to watch and brought the energy up in the theatre before the end of Act I.

While the entire cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF did a phenomenal job, I think that most would agree that Jonathan Hashmonay (Tevye) gave a standout performance on opening night. What I loved about Hashmonay was that he was so versatile in his role. He was very charismatic when we first met him in Act I and progressed to being more strong-willed (yet understanding) as the show progressed. His emotion and passion in the second act was unmatched and had the audience in tears by the end. If there's one reason to see FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, it should be to see Hashmonay excel in his role as Tevye.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF was definitely more than anyone expected it to be. It had humor and an emotional impact on its viewers that was very powerful. Although the show was long, it had good reason to be as every moment was a worthwhile watch. Do not hesitate to see this production before it closes on January 22nd. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is definitely worth your time.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will play at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver until January 22nd. Tickets are available at the link below.





Related Stories
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in January Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in January
Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico will present the tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof for six performances January 26 – 29, 2023.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts
One of the things I've grown to appreciate about Des Moines Performing Arts is their willingness to bring revivals as part of the Willis Broadway Series. Their commitment to revivals has brought some of my favorite productions over the last few seasons. What is so great about revivals is many times, they take a new look at classic material. It could be focusing on an element of the show that wasn't focused on before. At other times it could be looking at the show through an understanding of current events. Tuesday night, Des Moines Performing Arts brought the national tour of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the 2016 Tony-nominated revival to the stage, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Fisher Theatre Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Fisher Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof returns to The Fisher Theatre nearly 60 years after opening the production for previews in Detroit in 1964. This Broadway classic from Tony-Winner Joseph Stein is a revival of the 1964 musical. This show explores tradition, star-crossed lovers, and opposing religious communities in Russia in the 1900s. The show runs through 10-16.
Full Cast Announced for Next Season of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced for Next Season of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Tour
Casting has been announced for the next season of the Non-Equity Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 11, 2022 with a week of performances at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI.

From This Author - Alyson Eng

Alyson Eng is a General and Cardiac Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. She is a graduate from the sonography program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a graduate from the&n... (read more about this author)


Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Queen Elizabeth TheatreReview: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre
January 21, 2023

One of Broadway’s finest musicals, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, has made its way to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month with Broadway Across Canada. Although here for a short run from January 17th to 22nd, this show has made a big impact on audiences so far with its relevance to current world affairs and progressive themes.
Preview: JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR will Roam Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum in 2023!Preview: JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR will Roam Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum in 2023!
December 19, 2022

Imagine being brought into a world surrounded by captivating scenery with life-like dinosaurs while watching a thrilling story unfold. With its amazing stunts, film-accurate life sized dinosaurs, and Gyrospheres rolling about, JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR is guaranteed to give you an experience you will never forget!
Feature: Travel Around the World this Holiday Season Without Leaving Vancouver with FLY OVER CANADA!Feature: Travel Around the World this Holiday Season Without Leaving Vancouver with FLY OVER CANADA!
December 16, 2022

FLY OVER CANADA is an attraction that combines advanced amusement ride technology with breathtaking visuals for an unforgettable experience allowing visitors to travel the world.
Preview: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will come to Surrey, BC in 2023!Preview: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will come to Surrey, BC in 2023!
December 8, 2022

To experience art in this way is an experience like no other! BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE will premiere in Surrey, BC in February 2023 at the Agriplex at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Selling over 4 million tickets so far, this exhibition has touched people all around the world.
Interview: JUNNY on his New Single: Not About You (English Version)Interview: JUNNY on his New Single: Not About You (English Version)
November 29, 2022

On December 1st, Korean-Canadian music artist, Junny, will release his new single: “Not About You (English Version).” Being his first drop of new music after his successful North American tour, Junny invited BroadwayWorld to be a part of his pre-release listening party for the new song.
share