Review: Bruno Mars Gives Vancouver a Night to Remember on THE ROMANTIC TOUR

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Before Bruno Mars even stepped onto the stage at BC Place, he had already made a promise to Vancouver. In a video played moments before the concert began, the singer was seen praying inside a church, asking to put on a show the audience would never forget. It was a bold request, especially for an artist with a career full of hits and a reputation for putting on an incredible live performance. By the end of the night, there was little doubt he had delivered.

On Wednesday, October 14, Mars kicked off the first of five Vancouver concerts on THE ROMANTIC TOUR, bringing his latest stadium production to BC Place. Joined by RAYE and longtime collaborator Anderson .Paak, who opened the evening as DJ Pee .Wee before returning for a Silk Sonic reunion, Mars treated the audience to a night of music, dancing, and plenty of humour.

Mars is no stranger to Vancouver, having performed in the area several times throughout his career. His first appearance at Rogers Arena was in June 2011 alongside Janelle Monáe on the Hooligans in Wondaland Tour, followed by a return in July 2013 for the Moonshine Jungle Tour. He also performed at the Squamish Valley Music Festival in 2014 before bringing his 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR to Rogers Arena for two nights in July 2017. Now, nearly a decade later, Mars has returned to British Columbia for five concerts at BC Place.

The Vancouver shows mark a milestone for Mars, who has set a new BC Place record for the most performances by a single artist on one tour. The previous record of three concerts was held by Taylor Swift, who concluded her Eras Tour at the stadium in December 2024. Vancouver also serves as the final North American stop of THE ROMANTIC TOUR, his first full headlining tour since the 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR began in 2017.

The tour follows the release of Mars' fourth solo album, The Romantic, on February 27, 2026. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes songs such as "I Just Might" and "Risk It All." Mars has also enjoyed success in recent years through his collaborations with Lady Gaga on "Die With A Smile" and ROSÉ on "APT.," both of which became major hits ahead of the album's release.

The evening began with Anderson .Paak, who took the stage at approximately 7:10 p.m. as his DJ alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee. Wearing his signature bob wig and a red sequined tracksuit, .Paak entertained the crowd with an all-vinyl DJ set featuring songs from different decades. His selections ranged from ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" to Usher's "Yeah!" and Soulja Boy's "Crank That (Soulja Boy)." Between songs, he danced, joked with the audience, and called out different generations, asking where all the '80s and '90s babies were. One of the funniest moments came when he transitioned from "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" into "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," an unexpected combination of songs that worked surprisingly well.

There was plenty of comedy mixed into the music. Vancouver comedian and content creator Leenda Dong made a surprise appearance during a skit in which she gave birth to a baby doll resembling Bruno Mars. .Paak also made frequent use of the "FAHHH" sound effect, which became a running joke throughout his set. At one point, he removed his tracksuit to reveal a red basketball jersey and shorts, and later welcomed musicians including trumpeter Maurice Brown to join him onstage. He also performed his own song "Come Down" before ending with Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You." By the time his set wrapped up around 7:40 p.m., .Paak had given the audience plenty to laugh about while getting them ready for the rest of the evening.

Following DJ Pee .Wee was British singer-songwriter RAYE, who returned to Vancouver after performing in the city earlier this year on her THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC tour. Taking the stage at approximately 7:48 p.m., she appeared barefoot in her signature red dress, accompanied by two backup singers and a band featuring instruments such as the baritone saxophone, trumpet, and trombone. Although her opening set was shorter than her previous Vancouver concert, she still found time to share stories with the audience and introduce several of her songs.

Throughout her performance, RAYE spoke about hope, healing, and the role music has played in her life. She admitted she wasn't used to performing in a stadium of this size and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. During "Happier Times Ahead," audience members raised their phone flashlights, a gesture she appreciated after sharing that she had been feeling down earlier in the day. She also encouraged the crowd to join her during "Joy," repeating the words "I declare that there will be joy." Her vocals were a highlight of the set, but she also made a point of giving her musicians time to shine. She closed with "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?," which included a playful reference to Lipps Inc.'s "Funkytown" near the end. The song was a fitting choice to finish her performance, with the change in tempo and theatrical delivery getting the audience moving again. By the time she finished, it was hard not to wish she had been given a little more time onstage.

With both opening acts finished, the crowd at BC Place was ready for Bruno Mars. While waiting for the show to begin, audience members started doing the wave, which travelled around the stadium and eventually made its way across the floor sections. The screens also invited fans to submit photos and messages for the "Romantic Dedications," with pictures of couples, friends, and recent engagements appearing for everyone to see. Some of the submissions drew cheers from the audience before Mars had even appeared.

At approximately 8:47 p.m., B.o.B's "Nothin' on You," featuring Mars, began playing through the stadium speakers, signalling that the show was about to start. The introductory video followed, and when the screen lifted, Mars appeared in a red suit and matching bandana, opening with "Risk It All" from The Romantic. The stage projections continued the church setting from the video, with light shining through red curtains as smoke filled the stage. It was a slower start to the concert, allowing the audience to take in the production before the pace picked up.

Mars was soon joined by his band, The Hooligans, who played a major role throughout the evening. During "Cha Cha Cha," Mars even took a turn playing the bongos, finishing the song with a solo. One of the most enjoyable parts of his performance was watching the choreography between Mars and his musicians. Rather than remaining in their usual positions, band members frequently danced alongside him, particularly during songs like "24K Magic" and "Treasure." Both were crowd favourites, with much of BC Place singing and dancing along.

Photo Credit: Daniel Ramos

Mars also made time to check in with Vancouver, greeting the audience with "What's up, Vancity?" and asking how everyone was feeling. When the response wasn't quite loud enough for his liking, he jokingly asked the crowd to try again. The house lights came on as the stadium responded with an even louder cheer. Between songs, he thanked DJ Pee .Wee and RAYE for opening the evening and reminded everyone that they were there to celebrate love.

The audience participation continued during "God Was Showing Off," which featured the "Angel Baby Cam." As Mars performed, cameras turned toward women near the stage, giving them a chance to dance along while appearing on the stadium screens. Several fans had their moment in the spotlight, but one of the biggest laughs came when the camera landed on Leenda Dong, who was still holding the baby doll resembling Mars from DJ Pee .Wee's earlier set. Mars played along, joking that the two of them would need to have a conversation later.

The pace picked up again with "I Just Might," followed by "Perm" and "Why You Wanna Fight?" Mars moved between songs with little downtime, keeping the audience involved through his dancing and occasional jokes. At one point, visibly sweating from the performance, he insisted that he wasn't sweating but crying, drawing another laugh from the crowd. The set also included slower songs such as "Please Me," while "That's What I Like" saw Mars performing on the hood of a red convertible, with flames appearing around the stage.

The Hooligans were given opportunities to show off their musicianship throughout the concert. Brass instruments featured prominently in several arrangements, and individual musicians stepped forward for solos, including the drummer. With the band members also taking part in the choreography, there was plenty happening onstage beyond Mars' own singing and dancing. Their involvement was one of the reasons the performances were so enjoyable to watch.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the concert shifted its focus to Silk Sonic, the duo formed by Mars and Anderson .Paak. The lights went down as the band's keyboardist began playing "Blast Off," accompanied by UFO-themed visuals and a video montage of the duo's moments together. Mars and .Paak then appeared wearing black sequined jackets, performing "777" and "Fly As Me" from their 2021 album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Having .Paak return to the stage was one of the highlights of the night. After entertaining the audience earlier as DJ Pee .Wee, he was now performing alongside Mars as part of the Grammy-winning duo. The two danced together and exchanged jokes between songs, appearing to enjoy performing with each other. Their chemistry was especially noticeable during "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic's debut single, which had much of the stadium singing along.

Photo Credit: Daniel Ramos

The humour continued after the song, with Mars and .Paak jokingly unbuttoning their shirts while speaking to the crowd. .Paak also gave Vancouver a shoutout with a "Go Canucks," drawing cheers and laughter from the audience. The Silk Sonic portion wrapped up at approximately 10:11 p.m., giving fans a chance to hear several songs from the duo before Mars returned to his solo material.

Mars followed with "Marry You," which quickly had the audience back on their feet. White confetti filled BC Place as fans sang along to the 2010 hit, making the song one of the most enjoyable moments of the night. He then performed "Die With A Smile," his collaboration with Lady Gaga, which received another enthusiastic response from the crowd.

One of the best parts of the evening came when Mars sat down at the piano for a medley of his slower songs. Rather than performing each in full, he moved through shortened versions of "It Will Rain," "Talking to the Moon," "Grenade," and "When I Was Your Man." The audience sang along throughout the medley, often loud enough to be heard over Mars himself. There was little need for elaborate staging during this portion of the concert. Hearing thousands of people sing these songs together was enough to make the moment memorable, and the medley was a reminder of how many familiar songs Mars has released throughout his career.

The performance then moved into an instrumental section of "Versace on the Floor," featuring a tenor saxophone solo before Mars returned to the final songs of the evening. "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are" brought more singalongs, while "Uptown Funk" served as the closing number. Gold confetti sprayed into the crowd as Mars and his band finished the night, giving the audience one last opportunity to dance before the concert came to an end.

Photo Credit: Daniel Ramos

While the production worked well overall, some of the stage visuals were better appreciated from a straight-on view. From the side of BC Place, certain details were harder to see, particularly during moments when the projections played a larger role in the performance. Still, this was a minor issue compared to how much the concert had to offer.

Mars delivered a show worth the wait, with a setlist spanning different stages of his career and performances that kept the audience singing and dancing throughout the night. Having RAYE and Anderson .Paak involved made the evening even more enjoyable, with each bringing something different to the stage. From DJ Pee .Wee's comedy to the Silk Sonic reunion and Mars' performances with The Hooligans, there was plenty to enjoy throughout the evening.

For those attending one of the remaining Vancouver dates, THE ROMANTIC TOUR is well worth seeing. With nearly two hours of Mars' music alongside two opening performances, the concert offered plenty for the price of admission. By the end of the night, Mars had more than fulfilled the promise he made in the opening video, giving Vancouver a concert to remember.

Bruno Mars continues THE ROMANTIC TOUR with two remaining performances at BC Place in Vancouver on October 20 and 21 before heading to Mexico City in December. The tour will continue into 2027 with dates across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of Asia. For tickets and additional information, visit the link below.

THE ROMANTIC TOUR – 2026 REMAINING DATES

October 20 – Vancouver, Canada – BC Place

October 21 – Vancouver, Canada – BC Place

December 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

2027

January 4, 5 – Nagoya, Japan – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

January 10, 11 – Sapporo, Japan – Daiwa House Premist Dome

January 15, 16 – Saitama, Japan – Belluna Dome

January 19, 20 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

January 23, 24 – Fukuoka, Japan – Mizuho PayPay Dome

January 27, 28 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

February 13, 14 – Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

February 19, 20, 23, 24 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

February 28, March 1 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

March 4, 5, 8, 9 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

March 13, 14, 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

April 13, 14, 17, 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

April 24, 25 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala Stadium

May 1, 2 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung National Stadium

May 7, 8, 11, 12 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

May 15, 16, 18 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

May 21, 22, 25, 26, 29, 30 – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

Top Photo Credit: Daniel Ramos

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