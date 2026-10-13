Review: aespa Makes Vancouver Debut With SYNK : COMPLæXITY Tour

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Vancouver has welcomed some of K-pop's biggest names over the years, but the city doesn't always make the cut when artists announce their North American tours. For local fans, aespa's first visit was worth the wait.

On Sunday, October 11, the South Korean girl group brought their 2026-27 SYNK : COMPLæXITY Live Tour to a sold-out Rogers Arena, closing out the North American leg of their fourth tour. Presented by Live Nation, the concert marked the group's first performance in Vancouver, BC, giving local fans their first opportunity to see Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning together onstage.

Since debuting under SM Entertainment in November 2020 with "Black Mamba," aespa has built a following through their electronic sound, choreography, and concept blending the real and virtual worlds. Each member has a digital counterpart known as ae-aespa, an idea that has remained part of the group's music and storytelling. Their latest tour builds on that concept, following a storyline inspired by their second full-length album, LEMONADE, released in May 2026.

Inside Rogers Arena, three large screens stood behind the main stage, with a runway extending toward a smaller stage closer to the audience. The screens displayed the tour's futuristic artwork while aespa's music played throughout the venue. The extended stage would be used frequently during the concert, bringing the members closer to fans in different sections of the arena.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a sudden burst of sound and a rock-inspired introduction signalled the start of the show as aespa's name appeared across the screens. Fans cheered as the opening visuals played, followed by the music video for "Welcome to MY World." The members then appeared for "LEMONADE," the title track from their latest album, greeted by loud cheers from the audience. It was a strong opening, with flashing lights, choreography, and the song's electronic production setting the tone for the night.

The members soon made their way onto the extended stage for "Switchblade" before launching into "Whiplash," which drew one of the first major crowd reactions. Confetti filled the arena surprisingly early in the set, an effect that would return several times throughout the evening. The group also performed their debut single, "Black Mamba," a welcome addition to the setlist. Backup dancers joined aespa throughout the opening numbers, working alongside the members during the larger choreographed performances. Their presence helped fill the stage, particularly during songs like "Whiplash" and "Black Mamba," where the choreography was a major part of the performance.

Photo Credit: Canucks Sports and Entertainment

Following a short video interlude, aespa returned dressed in white for "Count On Me," with Karina accompanying the group on piano as smoke spread across the stage. "Camouflage" and "Angel #48" followed before the members paused to speak with the audience. Karina welcomed fans to Vancouver in English, acknowledging that this was the group's first time performing in the city and thanking everyone for coming. Winter also shared that she hadn't been feeling her best, while Giselle mentioned recovering from a cold and warned that her voice wasn't quite back to normal. Despite their concerns, both continued to perform well throughout the evening.

Winter's vocals were especially impressive during "Can't Help Myself," considering what she had shared only moments earlier. The group followed with "KISS N TELL," joined again by their backup dancers. This time, aespa's white outfits contrasted with the dancers dressed in black, making the choreography easy to follow. Confetti returned as movable staircases were brought together onstage.

The next section focused on the members' solo and unit performances, beginning with Giselle and Ningning's "Lollipop." Dressed in purple and blue respectively, the pair moved between the main and extended stages for the playful R&B track. Karina followed with "16 Bit," entering in a long black trench coat before revealing a green and black outfit underneath. She performed across both stages, incorporating the staircases into her choreography.

Winter was next with "Saddle Up," one of the strongest solo performances of the night. She smiled throughout the number while delivering sharp choreography, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience. Given her earlier comments about not feeling well, it was particularly impressive to see how much she appeared to be enjoying herself onstage.

Giselle then performed "BYEB4HELLO," beginning alone before backup dancers joined her for a dance break near the end. Ningning followed with "I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go," slowing the pace with a ballad that put her vocals front and centre. Thick smoke covered much of the stage and briefly made her difficult to see, but her singing remained the focus of the performance.

The segment concluded with Karina and Winter's "Serenade," another highlight of the concert. Dressed in black and accompanied by dancers in white, the pair performed the upbeat track with choreography that made good use of the stage. Of the two unit performances, "Serenade" was particularly memorable, with Karina and Winter working well together throughout the number. The solo and unit stages were among the most enjoyable parts of the show, giving each member time to perform material outside of aespa's usual group format.

Photo Credit: Canucks Sports and Entertainment

After another video interlude highlighting moments from aespa's career, the group returned with a rock-inspired arrangement of "Armageddon." The heavier sound worked well with the choreography, followed by "Bite" as the members continued performing across the main and extended stages. The extended stage allowed fans to get a closer look at the members, although some of the spotlights directed toward the sides of the arena were bright enough to make them difficult to see at times. There were also smaller moments worth noticing, including Giselle gently tapping Winter on the back as they waited for their next part of a song.

The backup dancers then took over for an interlude featuring music from "Dirty Work" and "Dark Arts." Having supported aespa throughout the night, they had a chance to perform their own choreography before the members returned for "Next Level." The group's 2021 hit drew another enthusiastic response, with fans singing along to the familiar lyrics. Giselle changed the "nævis calling" line to "Vancouver calling," earning cheers from the audience. It was a fun acknowledgement of the city during aespa's first visit.

"SHAKIN'" followed before the group launched into "Supernova," another crowd favourite. Fans sang along to the recognizable "su-su-su-supernova" refrain, with several of the night's biggest audience reactions arriving during the final stretch of the main set.

After "Supernova," the stage went dark and the members disappeared backstage. Fans began chanting aespa's name while waiting for the encore, but the cameras soon turned toward the audience for a dance challenge featuring songs including "Whiplash," "Armageddon," and "Rich Man." Fans of different ages joined in, along with what appeared to be members of the concert crew. One particularly funny moment came when someone who appeared to be part of aespa's management team danced along to "Rich Man," earning cheers from the crowd.

The dance challenge kept the audience entertained during the break. A video of aespa performing "Roll" followed, though the transition felt a little awkward after the excitement of the audience participation. Video segments had been used throughout the concert to support the tour's storyline, but some interrupted the pacing rather than adding to the performances.

Photo Credit: Canucks Sports and Entertainment

aespa returned for the encore with "YEPPI YEPPI," which included a playful moment when the other three members appeared to leave Winter alone onstage before joining her. The members seemed to be enjoying themselves, smiling and joking as the concert approached its end. They then thanked fans for spending the evening with them and acknowledged Vancouver as the final stop of the North American leg. As they began saying their goodbyes, Giselle jokingly questioned why the crowd seemed so willing to let them leave, prompting a louder response from the audience. She playfully suggested that they might stay a little longer. aespa closed the concert with "'Til We Die," as white confetti filled the arena one final time.

While the setlist featured plenty of newer material, there were a few songs that would have been welcome additions. "Drama," "Savage," "Spicy," and "Illusion" were notably absent, especially for a city seeing aespa live for the first time. Still, the solo and unit stages helped make up for some of those omissions, giving fans performances they wouldn't necessarily get from the group's usual releases.

For a city that doesn't always appear on major K-pop tour schedules, aespa's first Vancouver concert was a welcome addition. The show featured elaborate lighting, changing stage configurations, and visuals tied to the group's ongoing storyline, but some of the most memorable moments came from the members themselves. Between the solo performances, interactions with fans, and playful exchanges onstage, aespa gave Vancouver plenty to enjoy. After years of waiting, local fans finally had the chance to see the group live, and hopefully it won't be long before they return.

aespa's 2026-27 SYNK : COMPLæXITY Live Tour continues in Europe in January 2027, with stops in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, and more before concluding in Paris on February 2. For tickets and additional tour information, visit the link below.

Remaining 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLæXITY Dates:

January 14, 2027: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

January 16, 2027: London, UK - The O2

January 19, 2027: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 22, 2027: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

January 24, 2027: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

January 26, 2027: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

January 29, 2027: Milan, Italy - Unipol Dome

January 31, 2027: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

February 2, 2027: Paris, France - Accor Arena

Top Photo Credit: Canucks Sports and Entertainment

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 34 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Vancouver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me