BOTH SIDES NOW Will Open EnChor's 20th Anniversary Season
The Vancouver choir will present works by Maurice Duruflé and Thomas Tallis alongside contemporary Canadian pieces, with pianist Stephen Smith featured.
EnChor has announced the opening of its 20th anniversary season with Both Sides Now, a concert bringing together choral masterworks, contemporary Canadian compositions and music that speaks to the shared human experience. The performance takes place Sunday, November 15 at 3pm at Pacific Spirit United Church in Vancouver.
Under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Morna Edmundson, C.M., EnChor will present a program ranging from the timeless beauty of Maurice Duruflé and Thomas Tallis to music by contemporary Canadian composers.
Among the featured works is Christine Donkin's Lookout, co-commissioned by EnChor and 16 other Canadian choirs. The concert's title work, an evocative a cappella arrangement of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now, explores life's changing perspectives on love and experience.
A highlight of the afternoon will be a collaboration with Nabi Vocal Ensemble, directed by Tyler Baek, a former recipient of EnChor's conducting scholarship. The two choirs will combine for Vancouver composer Emile Deedes-Vincke's I Sit Before Flowers, bringing together singers from different musical communities in a shared performance. Pianist Stephen Smith will also be featured.
“Singers come to EnChor with a lifetime of choral experience,” says Edmundson. “We love singing masterpieces like Tallis' If Ye Love Me, bringing a choral perspective to a Canadian classic like Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now, and exploring what's being written right now. You'll hear all of those threads throughout our 20th anniversary season.”
Founded in 2006 by Dr. Diane Loomer, C.M., EnChor celebrates its 20th anniversary season with a continuing commitment to choral artistry, musical discovery and the joy of lifelong singing. The anniversary celebrations continue with An EnChor Christmas on December 12 and culminate with Joy on May 2, 2027, featuring a newly commissioned work by Stephen Smith.
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Both Sides Now
Pacific Spirit United Church (11/15-11/15)
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Woking Phoenix
Gateway Theatre (3/11-3/20)
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ODE
Vancouver Playhouse (10/23-10/24)
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Choral Encounters
Pacific Spirit United Church (5/31-5/31)
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Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra
Pacific Spirit United Church (11/28-11/29)
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Reading Session of New Compositions
Pacific Spirit United Church (10/19-10/19)
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Joy
Pacific Spirit United Church (5/02-5/02)
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She Shoots, She Scores!
Gateway Theatre (2/15-2/20)
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SIGMA ACAPELLA
Presentation House Theatre (11/12-11/22)
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Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (11/24-11/29)