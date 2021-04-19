Jessie Award-winning company Realwheels Theatre presents Wheel Voices: Tune In! on Wednesday, May 5 and Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:00pm PT.

Wheel Voices: Tune In! is a mashup of original scenes, rap, spoken word, and choral pieces. Featuring a cast of fourteen Vancouver-based community artists, this virtual performance weaves personal stories rooted in the disability experience with passionate anthemic scenes, and one hilarious comedic take on revenge fantasy.

Music is a common language; it dissolves barriers and strengthens bonds between people from many walks of life. Realwheels performers will come together in an online collaboration, demonstrating a range of talents across genres. Wheel Voices: Tune In! is edgy, poignant, funny as hell, and full of heart.

Originally scheduled for production in May 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, get ready to finally enjoy the much-anticipated culmination of online rehearsals, innovation, and tenacity. Each performer brings their originality, heart, and spark to the "stage" - the process supported by a diverse artistic team including Shawn Macdonald (Facilitator), Caitriona Murphy (Musical Director), Kimit Sekhon (Video & Sound Designer), and Rena Cohen (Artistic Director).

Realwheels invites everyone to pivot along with us from live creation to virtual collaboration. Wheel Voices: Tune In! is the newest project under the Wheel Voices programming banner. Previous Wheel Voices projects include: Wheel Voices Power Play (2018), Comedy on Wheels, (2017), SexyVoices - A Burlesque Theatre Cabaret (2016), and Super Voices (2015).



For more information on Realwheels Theatre, please visit www.realwheels.ca.