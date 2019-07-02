ROCK OF AGES - Now Playing In Vancouver

Directed by Metro Panto Director and two-time Ovation Award Winner Chris Adams , Rock of Ages takes you back to the 80's, when everything was big - big bands with big dreams, big sounds and even bigger hair! The songs of Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Poison, Jefferson Starship, Styx, and other great bands underscore a tale of big dreams in Hollywood.

Soon after hopping off a bus from the Midwest, aspiring actor Sherrie Christian immediately finds herself in trouble. Coming to her rescue is Drew, a bar-back at the legendary club the Bourbon Room. With stars in their eyes, the young lovers chase their dreams, but a misunderstanding involving rock god Stacee Jaxx threatens to tear them apart.

"After spending most of the 80's in bars just like The Bourbon, playing the timeless songs of all these great bands, I've always wanted to bring this incomparable era back to life. It was a time of big sounds, huge dreams, and all the glory and debauchery that went with it" says producer Jim Buckshon.

Renegade Arts Co is one of Vancouver's up and coming theatre companies specializing in rock musicals, big sets, great sound and lights, and targeted casting based on 20h century historical stories. Previous shows include HAIR, Tommy by The Who and Rent.

If you love rock & roll, rad costumes, energetic dancing, and uplifting humor, this show is not to be missed. TICKETS from $29 - $55 can be purchased here





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You