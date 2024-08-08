PuSh International Performing Arts Festival to Celebrate 20th Festival with a Special Donor Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PuSh International Performing Arts Festival will present its 20th Anniversary Celebration, which will commence in a special event on September 21st, 2024, at Hastings Racecourse & Casino and run through the 20th PuSh Festival January 22-February 9, 2025.

“This milestone marks two decades of bringing audacious live art and boundary-pushing performances to Vancouver, and we are excited to commemorate this achievement with our dedicated supporters and new patrons,” says Keltie Forsyth, Director of Operations.

In 2003, co-founders Norman Armour and Katrina Dunn envisioned a vibrant, mid-winter event series where Vancouver artists could forge relationships and opportunities with the rest of Canada and beyond. They saw the potential benefits of a dynamic interplay between disparate disciplines, arts patrons, and the city's venues and creative communities. Today, their vision has come to fruition as the PuSh Festival has grown exponentially, now enjoying a highly regarded Canadian and international profile with over 11,000 annual attendees.

The Festival has become an important animator of new creation, commissioning ground-breaking work while stimulating dialogue and exchange among artists and audiences. Each year, PuSh needs to raise $2 million to bring live performing arts from across Canada and around the world to Vancouver stages. One-third of this revenue is crucially contributed by individuals who recognize the unique value PuSh brings to the city.

September’s event will feature an exclusive and exciting live auction, offering select high-value items, with additional items available for online bidding via the PuSh Festival website. Through the fall PuSh will launch a 20 for 20 fundraising campaign and set a goal to raise $20,000 for the 20th Festival anniversary, ensuring PuSh can continue to champion artistic innovation in Vancouver for years to come. .

For more information about the event and to learn how you can support the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, please visit our website or contact development@pushfestival.ca

