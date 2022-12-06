Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Presentation House Theatre Launches 2023 Winter/Spring Season

Back by popular demand, these shows run the gamut from the very young (2-4 years) to the oldest among us, bringing us tales of family and fantasy. 

Dec. 06, 2022  
To get us through the coming months of cold, Presentation House Theatre presents a roster of returning audience favourites - from the award-winning Driving Me Crazy to the heartwarming Learning and Forgetting, the 2023 Winter/Spring season offers a host of playful productions to suit every palette. Back by popular demand, these shows run the gamut from the very young (2-4 years) to the oldest among us, bringing us tales of family and fantasy.

"There is nothing like the familiarity of a well-loved story to soothe us," says Artistic Director Kim Selody. "There is a cultural history of storytelling as a way to pass the time through the long Canadian winters, and these stories are all incredibly rich with whimsical imagery to delight and inspire us."

For the very young, (2 to 4 year olds) - Pop! Pop! takes us to a fantastical world of water and uses the fundamental game of hide and seek as a driving force of nature. Learning and Forgetting is an exploration of how a 5 year old comes to understand how her Grandfather must overcome his fears as he loses his memory. It is magical realism at its best, as the imagination of Eva has the power to transport both her grandfather and the audience into her creative play. In Ubu on the Table, two armies of French baguettes face off as tomato bombs explode, an egg beater hovers over fleeing troops and molasses-blood splatters on fork-soldiers. Driving Me Crazy, back by popular demand after its sold-out run in June 2022, is for anyone who has driven a car, been driven in a car, or been driven mad by their own family and promises to make you laugh, cry and squeal with delight. These stories bring audiences together through laughter and tears, tackling serious subjects like dementia and war with a light-hearted playfulness.

In their ongoing commitment to creating accessible theatre, PHT has continued their "choose your price" ticketing option. Ticket buyers can select the price they wish to pay from three pricing tiers, no matter what seat in the theatre they choose. Don't forget, a pair of tickets makes a great stocking stuffer!

Tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale at phtheatre.org.




Metro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UP Photo
Metro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UP
Metro Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty Wakes Up! by Catherine Morrison, directed by Claude A Giroux, with musical direction by Antony Knight, and choreography by Linzi Voth.
Joshua Beamishs MOVETHECOMPANY Explores Fake News + Misinformation In World Premiere Of SO Photo
Joshua Beamish's MOVETHECOMPANY Explores Fake News + Misinformation In World Premiere Of SOURCE AMNESIA
Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY presents the world premiere of Source Amnesia, a timely exploration of false memory and the fragility of truth, January 13 & 14, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.
Interview: JUNNY on his New Single: Not About You (English Version) Photo
Interview: JUNNY on his New Single: Not About You (English Version)
On December 1st, Korean-Canadian music artist, Junny, will release his new single: “Not About You (English Version).” Being his first drop of new music after his successful North American tour, Junny invited BroadwayWorld to be a part of his pre-release listening party for the new song.
Review: Arts Clubs THE SOUND OF MUSIC is One of Vancouvers Favourite Things Photo
Review: Arts Club's THE SOUND OF MUSIC is One of Vancouver's Favourite Things
“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens” aren’t my only favourite things about Arts Club’s latest musical, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Playing at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from November 10th to December 24th, Arts Club revived this fan-favourite musical once again for audiences to enjoy this holiday season.

