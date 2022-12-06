Presentation House Theatre Launches 2023 Winter/Spring Season

To get us through the coming months of cold, Presentation House Theatre presents a roster of returning audience favourites - from the award-winning Driving Me Crazy to the heartwarming Learning and Forgetting, the 2023 Winter/Spring season offers a host of playful productions to suit every palette. Back by popular demand, these shows run the gamut from the very young (2-4 years) to the oldest among us, bringing us tales of family and fantasy.

"There is nothing like the familiarity of a well-loved story to soothe us," says Artistic Director Kim Selody. "There is a cultural history of storytelling as a way to pass the time through the long Canadian winters, and these stories are all incredibly rich with whimsical imagery to delight and inspire us."

For the very young, (2 to 4 year olds) - Pop! Pop! takes us to a fantastical world of water and uses the fundamental game of hide and seek as a driving force of nature. Learning and Forgetting is an exploration of how a 5 year old comes to understand how her Grandfather must overcome his fears as he loses his memory. It is magical realism at its best, as the imagination of Eva has the power to transport both her grandfather and the audience into her creative play. In Ubu on the Table, two armies of French baguettes face off as tomato bombs explode, an egg beater hovers over fleeing troops and molasses-blood splatters on fork-soldiers. Driving Me Crazy, back by popular demand after its sold-out run in June 2022, is for anyone who has driven a car, been driven in a car, or been driven mad by their own family and promises to make you laugh, cry and squeal with delight. These stories bring audiences together through laughter and tears, tackling serious subjects like dementia and war with a light-hearted playfulness.

In their ongoing commitment to creating accessible theatre, PHT has continued their "choose your price" ticketing option. Ticket buyers can select the price they wish to pay from three pricing tiers, no matter what seat in the theatre they choose. Don't forget, a pair of tickets makes a great stocking stuffer!

Tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale at phtheatre.org.