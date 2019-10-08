Photo Flash: Turning Point Ensemble Kicks Off 2019/20 Season

Turning Point Ensemble (TPE) is excited to kick off its 2019/20 Season with a concert of musical innovators present and past, featuring Couloir, the harp and cello duo of Heidi Krutzen and Ariel Barnes. The concert will include two premiere works, The Razor Hiss of a Whisper, by James Maxwell for TPE, Couloir and electronics soundscape and And/Or by Anthony Tan for TPE and electronics. The concert will also include pieces by Ruth Crawford Seeger and Sabrina Schroeder. The concert is being performed on Nov. 9 & 11th at 7:30pm at the Orpheum Annex, 823 Seymour. St, Vancouver.

TPE Artistic Director Owen Underhill says: "This concert marries innovation and excellence in performance with daring and original compositional voices of the past and present day. Ariel Barnes and Heidi Krutzen, comprising Couloir, are two of the most outstanding and expressive musicians I have ever had the chance to work with. They both now have international careers in Europe. James Beckwith Maxwell, Sabrina Schroeder and Anthony Tan are three of Canada's leading members of an up and coming generation accomplished in mixing technology and new sounds of acoustic instruments. Finally, Ruth Crawford Seeger (1901 - 1953) was quietly but forcefully one of the most inventive modernist composers of the first half of the twentieth century. She remains an underrated whose music is rarely heard in live performance.

Ariel Barnes and Heidi Krutzen, both former members of TPE, formed Couloir, a partnership that blended their mutual passion for new music, collaboration, and championing Canada's preeminent composers. This dynamic cello/harp duo is dedicated to developing a body of 21st Century Art Music for their evocative combination of instruments. Couloir has gained recognition as it was awarded the honour of "2016 Artist of the Year" at the Western Canadian Music Awards for the release of their second recording, MAXWELL, MUHLY & COULOIR.

Each musician is an acclaimed artist in their own right. Esteemed cellist Ariel Barnes is known for creating a mesmerizing musical experience and has been hailed by Maestro Bramwell Tovey as a

"truly inspiring artist... the outstanding Canadian Cellist of his generation" and Heidi Krutzen's artistry has been described as "captivating, ravishingly coloured and emotionally touching". They now find themselves working mostly in Europe - Ariel in Germany where he plays with the Nuernberger Symphoniker and Heidi in London where she plays with the Philharmonia Orchestra. The two have become de facto ambassadors for Canadian music, and it seems they have no shortage of opportunities to promote Canada's composers-who, Krutzen says with no small amount of pride, "are the best".



Treat yourself to an evening of musical innovators both past and present, performed with the incredible artistry and musicianship of Couloir and the Turning Point Ensemble.

Tickets: Adult: $33 plus tax and fees / Student/Senior: $20 plus tax and fees. For tickets and info visit - www.turningpointensemble.ca







