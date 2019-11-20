Patrick Street Productions Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Patrick Street Productions is presenting the musical adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life, which is transformed into a heavenly musical playing at the Anvil Centre Theatre through the holiday season from Dec 19 - Jan 5, 2020.

Clarence, the Angel (Greg Armstrong-Morris), has been struggling for over 200 years to get his wings when he's given the task of saving George Bailey (Nick Fontaine), a small- town owner of the Bailey Building and Loan who, on Christmas Eve, considers throwing away his life. When Clarence shows him what the world would be like without him, George finally realizes just how wonderful life truly is.

"Wonderful Life was originally inspired by a short story entitled, "The Greatest Gift," Jorgensen explains. "The greatest gift, of course, is life - but George is given the greater gift of seeing what life would be like without him - of seeing the awful hole made in the lives of those around him had he never been born. Through George and Clarence we understand that it's not our wildest dreams coming true that makes life wonderful, but the simple care and kindness we show to everyone around us every day."

Featuring classic musical standards like Nice Work if You Can Get It (George & Ira Gershwin), One Life to Live (Kurt Weill), and Keep the Home Fires Burning (Ivor Novello), as well as traditional holiday carols, this Wonderful Life reminds us, through story and song, just how wonderful life really is - and that, as Clarence tells George, "no man is a failure who has friends."

Breathing musical life into this timeless story while retaining its warmth and humour, It's a Wonderful Life is now a wonderful holiday musical for the whole family to enjoy.



For more information visit: patrickstreetproductions.com or call 604-684-2787.





