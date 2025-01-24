Pacific Opera Victoria And Vancouver Opera Launch The Opera Sprouts Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Opera Victoria in partnership with Vancouver Opera is launching The Opera Sprouts Initiative, a pilot project exploring the world of creating new opera for youth in BC schools. This initiative is focused working with up and coming composer and librettist teams who are interested in writing an opera for school touring on Vancouver Island and the lower mainland. Teams interested in mentorship, process and building collaborative relationships as the core of developing new work for schools, within the setting of a professional opera company are encouraged to apply.

"Where do new operas come from? There has never been a more exciting time to be asking this question. The operas that will become the Carmen's of the future need to be written today, and the artistic field is full of new compositional voices and compelling stories from amazing writers who are 'opera curious'. But how to start? The Opera Sprouts Initiative is our answer to that question. The opera field needs a place for composers and librettists to learn their craft, and discover what opera can do. With voice, music and drama, they will get to face the toughest audience of all- kids. Kids don't pull punches, they are rapt with attention or bored. I see Opera Sprouts as a place to mentor and nurture the great composer librettist teams for the future, by giving them an opportunity to develop their craft in a 45 minute blast," said Rebecca Hass, Director of Engagement and New Work, Pacific Opera.

The Opera Sprouts Initiative will develop new operas for youth in Grades 3-6 through a year-long mentorship program. This mentorship program, focused on a public submission process, will culminate in two to three teams being selected through a jury process. Successful teams will have submitted new work proposals that demonstrate a readiness to create a full 45 minute work, and an awareness of the BC provincial education guidelines. Selected teams will receive guidance from experienced mentors from Pacific Opera Victoria, Vancouver Opera and knowledgeable industry professionals. The mentorship culminates in a public presentation of the works in the spring of 2026 and the announcement of the youth opera moving ahead to a full commission. The commissioned team will see their work tour British Columbia schools during the 2025-2026 season.

"Opera Sprouts means so much to me personally and to all of us at Vancouver Opera," said Ashley Daniel Foot, Director of Engagement and Civic Practice, Vancouver Opera. "It's about creating space for voices that haven't always been heard and sharing stories that truly matter. Collaborating with Pacific Opera Victoria on this initiative is a joy, and together, we're celebrating the incredible potential of opera to inspire and connect with young audiences in profound and meaningful ways. These are the stories that shape our world, and it's an honour to bring them to life."

The Opera Sprouts Initiative call for submissions opens on February 1, 2025 and closes March 31, 2025. Information about the application process can be found at The Opera Sprouts Initiative . The program begins on June 1, 2025. Pacific Opera and Vancouver Opera welcome applications from composers/librettists who embody artistic excellence in a diversity of performing arts disciplines including opera, theatre arts, classical and new music, or related performance practice. This Initiative is committed to the expansion of engagement opportunities for Artists who self-identify as diverse, so that all Artists may be included in the practice of opera, and our stages reflect the full diversity of Canadian society.

"I've worked in education for Pacific Opera for seven years now and in my meetings with colleagues from across North America the cry is continual for short operatic works that can tour into schools for youth. Traditionally, opera companies have sent out shortened versions of the old guard classics, but more and more, we find that these stories and characters don't resonate with teachers and the educational curriculum, or respect the diverse student body. Opera is over due for stories that reflect the faces in the classroom, their interests and passions and the BC cultural landscape. It's incredible to be taking that first big step into the unknown and creating new works to tour our schools. I know we will be inspiring the next generation of artists, audience members and the change makers of the future," added Hass.

