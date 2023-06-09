New Self-Guided Tour Announced For BC's Entertainment StarWalk on Granville Street

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame (BCEHOF) will launch a brand new self-guided walking tour of its legendary StarWalk on Granville Street, powered by VanWalks.

Visitors and locals alike will now be able to use their smartphone to navigate from one iconic Hall of Fame StarWalk inductee to another with the free, web-based VanWalks.ca tour app.

Along Granville Street, from Robson to Nelson, you can click to virtually expand sections of the sidewalk stars to read more about each inductee - from Micheal J Fox and Sarah McLachlan to Bryan Adams, Diana Krall, and Jazzy B. You can also start your tour by searching for a name, and the app will guide you to its star placement.

"Entertainment in BC needs to regain its swagger and the bronze stars on Granville Street are a big part of that,” says BCEHOF President Bill Allman.

“For a relatively small city, Vancouver alone has produced an amazing amount of international and national talent. People commemorated in the sidewalk have shaped not only Canadian culture, but Worldwide Entertainment. The VanWalks app is the perfect tool for everyone to use to learn about these amazing entertainers and builders of a vibrant industry!"

Features of the self-guided tour include:

● A curated map featuring the exact locations of the stars on the StarWalk route, allowing visitors to navigate the tour with ease.

● Detailed descriptions and biographical information about each featured entertainer, providing an informative and educational experience.

● A comprehensive list of all the Stars along the route, conveniently organized to assist you in locating your beloved entertainers or to uncover exciting new favourites.

“VanWalks is thrilled to unveil our inaugural content collaboration, the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame StarWalk,” says Chris King, founder of VanWalks. Seeing the names of our most well-known and well-loved public figures on the StarWalk is an important part of any trip to Granville Street. Having the StarWalks route in VanWalks will allow people to easily learn more about their most beloved entertainers and to discover new favourites.”

Visit vanwalks.ca to use the web-based app in your browser on your smartphone. Other self-guided walking tours available include Gastown, Chinatown, Stanley Park Seawall, Coal Harbour and more.

Explore Vancouver at your own pace with VanWalks! Our web-based platform lets you experience the city on your own schedule. Stop when and where you like, grab a coffee, and continue when you're ready. Our virtual host, Chris King, has been living in Vancouver for 20 years and is excited to give you a unique look into the most interesting aspects of his city. Our routes combine historical context, modern events, and local interpretation to provide an interesting and fun experience for tourists, new Canadians, and lifelong locals.

About the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame was established in 1992 to honour high profile individuals who have made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry in British Columbia.

The Hall's current membership honours over 300 remarkable talents in two categories: StarWalk recognizing high profile artists in the entertainment industry; and StarMeritus reserved for those receiving special merit for their outstanding contribution to the performing arts in British Columbia.

For further information visit www.bcentertainmenthalloffame.com.

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame's StarWalk and The Orpheum Theatre are located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations who have cared for and stewarded this land since time immemorial.