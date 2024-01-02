Metro Theatre Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE A Heartwarming Musical Tribute

Metro Theatre presents "Always... Patsy Cline," a heartwarming musical based on the true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with a fan. Don't miss this tribute to the legendary country singer, featuring live performances of her unforgettable hits. Tickets available now.

This show is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. It is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan who befriended the star until her death. Complete with a live band, down-home country humour, and true emotion, the show includes Patsy's unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, San Antonio Rose, and Walking After Midnight... over two dozen songs.

The first female solo artist ever inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the winner of countless awards, Patsy Cline is undoubtedly one of the greatest singers of all time. Her untimely death in a plane crash cut short an aspiring career and created an instant legend. On Metro's stage, she will live again!

This production is more than a Jukebox Musical, it's a tribute to Patsy herself and the true friendship between Patsy Cline and Louise Seger.

Direction and Production:

Directed by Michelle Thorne

Musical Directors Shawn Salsiccioli & Gordon Roberts

Artistic Director Claude André Giroux

Starring Colleen Rae Lornie, Tiffany Bishop, and The Bodacious Bobcats Band

Tickets for "Always...Patsy Cline" are now available for purchase on the Metro Theatre's website: tickets.metrotheatre.com, as well as at the box office. Don't miss this chance to be entertained and enjoy the classics of Patsy Cline.