Massey Theatre to Present Kid Koala's NUFONIA MUST FALL in November

After the success of last year’s The Storyville Mosquito, Kid Koala will return to Massey Theatre for the only stop in B.C. with Nufonia Must Fall on Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm and on Saturday, November 16 at 4:00pm and 7:30pm.

Ticket prices start at $40 and are available online at www.ticketsnw.ca or by phone at 604.521.5050.

She’s a lonely office girl. He’s an out-of-work robot struggling to find his voice amidst the noise in the city. Little do they know that destiny has programmed them for the greatest love story of our time.

In this live, multi-disciplinary, magical stage adaptation of Kid Koala’s graphic novel Nufonia Must Fall, a team of 15 puppeteers, musicians, cinematographers, and technicians bring the story to life at each performance. The stage is set up with over 20 miniature sets and eight cameras. Under the direction of Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett (Her, Where the Wild Things Are, Adaptation, Being John Malkovich ), each scene is performed, filmed, and projected in real time onto a large screen above the stage. Kid Koala, accompanied by the Afiara String Quartet, performs his original score on piano and turntable. Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall is a dialogue-free, timeless love story that’s fun for the whole family.

In addition to these three performances, Massey Theatre will open its Eighth & Eight Creative Spaces for The Performing Arts & Technology Festival – a four-day celebration of arts, technology, creativity, culture, and community – from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17.

Audiences are invited to join Kid Koala throughout the weekend for the following events: Music To Draw To, a chance to work on your own creative projects alongside a set of some of Kid’s favourite quiet-time records; a board-game event featuring Kid Koala and his Creatures of the Late Afternoon Board Game; and a Robot Dance Party for the kiddos!

Participate in hands-on workshops where you can unleash your creativity and learn new skills in animation workshops with Jeff Chiba Stearns, Street Dance workshops with Battle Zone Canada, and music for film with composer Cameron Catalano; or learn about the passions of others by attending Pecha Kucha New West and more.

The full schedule as well as ticket prices for The Performing Arts & Technology Festival can be found at https://www.eighthandeight.com/event/performing-arts-technology-festival

This November, immerse yourself in a vibrant, culturally rich atmosphere where music, animation, dance, and film collide to create unforgettable experiences for all ages.

