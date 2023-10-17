Louise Lecavalier Brings New Solo Work STATIONS to Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre presents the Toronto premiere of legendary Canadian choreographer Louise Lecavalier's Stations, November 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at Fleck Dance Theatre as part of its international contemporary dance series, Torque. Driven by a vital impulse, the fiery solo performance takes audiences into the primal experience with one of contemporary dance's most esteemed and awarded artists.



“We are thrilled to bring iconoclast dancer Louise Lecavalier back to Toronto, who last performed on Harbourfront Centre's stage when she opened our inaugural season of Torque in 2018,” says Nathalie Bonjour, Director, Performing Arts at Harbourfront Centre. “Lecavalier's contribution to the world of contemporary dance is extraordinary. Her unique style, energy and artistic vision have redefined the boundaries of movement, and we are honoured to present this work – her most personal creation to date.”



Stations is a work about freedom, where Lecavalier defies her body's limitations and uses it as a vehicle for storytelling on the stage. Set into four distinct stations, which could be interpreted as the seasons of life, Stations blends playful and moody choreography with impressive physical force and emotional energy.



The 60-minute work features the unique visual signature of lighting designer Alain Lortie, who delineates the space with four moveable columns of light. The score is provided by four groups, one for each station, with each section escalating in musical intensity: guitarist Antoine Berthiaume, saxophonist Colin Stetson, electronic group Suuns and Jerusalem in My Heart, and singers Teho Teardo and Blixa Bargeld.



Stations originally premiered at tanzhaus nrw in Düsseldorf in February 2020. Düsseldorf's Westdeutsche Zeitung praises Lecavalier's masterful execution, declaring “…not a muscle, not a nerve that remains still, that is not filled to the brim with presence, with concentration.”



Louise Lecavalier is an Order of Canada Member and recipient of a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement. The dancer and choreographer worked with Édouard Lock and La La La Human Steps from 1981 to 1999 and has collaborated with David Bowie and Frank Zappa, opening her appeal to a whole new generation. In 2006, she founded her contemporary dance company, Fou glorieux.



Louise Lecavalier will participate in a post-show Q&A on November 24.



To purchase tickets and for information about Stations and the complete Torque 2023/24 season, please visit HarbourfrontCentre.com.