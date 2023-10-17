Louise Lecavalier Brings New Solo Work STATIONS to Harbourfront Centre

Performances run November 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: cignature Gives us a Taste of the Summer With Their Latest EP and Speaks About Photo 1 Interview: cignature Gives us a Taste of the Summer With Their Latest EP and Speaks About Their Growth as a Group!
Interview: Kim Sejeong Unlocks the Secrets Behind her New Album and 1st Concert Tour! Photo 2 Interview: Kim Sejeong Unlocks the Secrets Behind her New Album and 1st Concert Tour!
Violin Virtuoso To Join Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA For November Concert Photo 3 Violin Virtuoso To Join Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA For November Concert
Firehall Arts Centre Presents ETUAPTMUMK/TWO-EYED SEEING: WAYS OF BEING AND SEEING, Novemb Photo 4 Firehall Arts Centre Presents ETUAPTMUMK/TWO-EYED SEEING: WAYS OF BEING AND SEEING, November 2-5

Harbourfront Centre presents the Toronto premiere of legendary Canadian choreographer Louise Lecavalier's Stations, November 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at Fleck Dance Theatre as part of its international contemporary dance series, Torque. Driven by a vital impulse, the fiery solo performance takes audiences into the primal experience with one of contemporary dance's most esteemed and awarded artists.

“We are thrilled to bring iconoclast dancer Louise Lecavalier back to Toronto, who last performed on Harbourfront Centre's stage when she opened our inaugural season of Torque in 2018,” says Nathalie Bonjour, Director, Performing Arts at Harbourfront Centre. “Lecavalier's contribution to the world of contemporary dance is extraordinary. Her unique style, energy and artistic vision have redefined the boundaries of movement, and we are honoured to present this work – her most personal creation to date.”

Stations is a work about freedom, where Lecavalier defies her body's limitations and uses it as a vehicle for storytelling on the stage. Set into four distinct stations, which could be interpreted as the seasons of life, Stations blends playful and moody choreography with impressive physical force and emotional energy. 

The 60-minute work features the unique visual signature of lighting designer Alain Lortie, who delineates the space with four moveable columns of light. The score is provided by four groups, one for each station, with each section escalating in musical intensity: guitarist Antoine Berthiaume, saxophonist Colin Stetson, electronic group Suuns and Jerusalem in My Heart, and singers Teho Teardo and Blixa Bargeld. 

Stations originally premiered at tanzhaus nrw in Düsseldorf in February 2020. Düsseldorf's Westdeutsche Zeitung praises Lecavalier's masterful execution, declaring “…not a muscle, not a nerve that remains still, that is not filled to the brim with presence, with concentration.” 

Louise Lecavalier is an Order of Canada Member and recipient of a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement. The dancer and choreographer worked with Édouard Lock and La La La Human Steps from 1981 to 1999 and has collaborated with David Bowie and Frank Zappa, opening her appeal to a whole new generation. In 2006, she founded her contemporary dance company, Fou glorieux. 

Louise Lecavalier will participate in a post-show Q&A on November 24.

To purchase tickets and for information about Stations and the complete Torque 2023/24 season, please visit HarbourfrontCentre.com




RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
Chor Leoni Opens 32nd Season with Annual Remembrance Day Concerts, Boundless Photo
Chor Leoni Opens 32nd Season with Annual Remembrance Day Concerts, Boundless

Chor Leoni returns to the stage at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St) for the first performance of their 23/24 season, Boundless, the choir’s 32nd annual Remembrance Day concerts on November 10 at 7:30pm, and November 11 at 2pm and 5pm. 

2
Eastside Culture Crawl Invites Audiences To Explore Artistic Offerings At 27th Edition Photo
Eastside Culture Crawl Invites Audiences To Explore Artistic Offerings At 27th Edition

Rediscover the thrill of exploring the Eastside Arts District's abundance of artists, studios, and workshops at the 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl Visual Arts, Design & Craft Festival, held from November 16-19, 2023.

3
Firehall Arts Centre Presents ETUAPTMUMK/TWO-EYED SEEING: WAYS OF BEING AND SEEING, Novemb Photo
Firehall Arts Centre Presents ETUAPTMUMK/TWO-EYED SEEING: WAYS OF BEING AND SEEING, November 2-5

The Firehall present The Only Animal's Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing: Ways of Being and Seeing from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 5 in partnership with Vancouver Moving Theatre as part of the 20th annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival.

4
Massey Theatre Presents KID KOALA THE STORYVILLE MOSQUITO This November Photo
Massey Theatre Presents KID KOALA THE STORYVILLE MOSQUITO This November

Massey Theatre presents 'Kid Koala The Storyville Mosquito' on November 25 & 26. This unique theatrical cinema experience combines live performance, puppetry, cinematography, and live music by Kid Koala. Get tickets at www.ticketsnw.ca.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
The Magic Flute in Vancouver The Magic Flute
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (10/21-10/29)
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy in Vancouver O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Massey Theatre (11/28-11/29)
DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season in Vancouver DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
Hadestown in Vancouver Hadestown
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (11/07-11/12)
Calle Verde + Jhoely Triana Flamenco in Vancouver Calle Verde + Jhoely Triana Flamenco
Scotiabank Dance Centre (11/09-11/09)
Rising Action in Vancouver Rising Action
Ballet Kelowna (11/03-11/04)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Vancouver Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (4/02-4/07)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Vancouver Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
Frozen in Vancouver Frozen
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (7/09-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You