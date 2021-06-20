Live Theatre Returns to Peninsula Productions This Month

Audiences will return to Peninsula Productions as part of the second-step measure of BC's Restart Plan for indoor gatherings.

The company will be employing four young creative talents for the summer, as part of the Canada Summer Jobs program. Together with Guy Fauchon, Artistic Director, and Janet Ellis, Executive Director, three up-and-coming theatre makers - Logan Hallwas (SFU Theatre), Paige Gibbs (UVic Theatre), and Hailey Conner (Douglas College Theatre, Studio 58 student) - will work throughout the summer to bring live theatre back to the community.

Recent SFU communications student Lola Jecmenica will be bringing her social-media marketing skills to keep audiences, new and old, up to date on all of the company's projects. And lastly, joining her in an advisory position, is Damon Bradley Jang, a seasoned theatre practitioner and arts marketer (Capilano University).

Starting on June 26, look for Peninsula's Pop Up Micro Play - but you may have to look hard because performance locations will be kept secret until the day of the show, with performances throughout the day. This 10-minute show about human (mis)connection could happen right beside you at a restaurant or a farmers market, on a park trail, or a sandbar at the beach. Locations will be all over the White Rock/South Surrey area throughout the summer. Can't say more without giving away too much, can we? Follow the company on Instagram and Facebook to get in on the secret!

From July 16-18, Peninsula is going to present a limited-seating run of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, by Allison Engle and Margaret Engle. Starring Nancy Ebert, this staged reading will be supported by the Canada Summer Jobs Summer Ensemble team: Logan on lights, Paige on audience services, and Hailey on scenic painting. Four shows only! There are 7:00 pm shows on July 16 & 17; and 2:00 pm matinees on July 17 & 18. Tickets are $25, and available through the company's website or at www.showpass.com/. Performances will be at the Peninsula Studio Theatre, at 14600 North Bluff Road (right beside Centennial Arena, to the north).

Ready for a campy blast from the past? How about a classic radio play about murder? In August, Peninsula will present Sorry, Wrong Number, by Lucille Fletcher, for three nights only. Patrons will have the option to watch the live "radio broadcast" with full-on foley in the Studio Theatre, watch a streamed version of it remotely, or listen to it, as original audiences would have done, preferably in a dark room on a blustery night. Bonus: local celebrities will be featured! Extra bonus: all three members of our summer team will be tackling the role of poor Mrs. Stevenson, confined to her bed and unable to do anything about the murder plot she overhears on the telephone...! Admission by donation and limited seating will require reservations.

All PHO guidelines will be upheld, notably physical distancing, which limits the number of seats. So, don't delay in booking early and in advance.

And for a sneak peek...Peninsula Productions is ramping up to announce its 2021-22 season, starting with Gracie, by Joan McLeod, and starring Lili Beaudoin, who originated the role and won the Betty Mitchell Award (Calgary Professional Theatre) for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama for her 2017 performance. Lots of exciting things on the horizon. Please join us!

Tickets: www.showpass.com & www.peninsulaproductions.org (604) 536-8335