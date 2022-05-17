Le Centre Culturel Francophone Announces 33rd Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival

Le Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver announces that the 33rd annual Vancouver's Francophone Summer will be presented from June 15 to June 25, 2022. After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the festival will be again presenting large-scale outdoor concerts with indoor concerts as well, some of which will also be available on direct livestreaming.

Klô Pelgag & Coeur de Pirate | The Same Evening

Klô Pelgag (QC)

Since her first stage appearance in 2009, Klô Pelgag has made her somewhat cryptic but refreshing mark on the francophone musical landscape as one of the most compelling and singular voices of her generation. Laden with a universe of songs ranging from the baroque to the absurd, this singer-songwriter-composer charms and destabilizes her listeners with finely crafted music that shines a spotlight on the creator's instinctive desire to confront her own ends. After releasing an independent EP (2012), she brought out her first album "L'Alchimie des monstres" (The Alchemy of Monsters) in 2013 and won numerous awards, in particular "Revelation of the Year" at the Gala ADISQ (2014), the "Grand Prix Francophonie de l'Académie Charles Cros" (2014), the "Prix Barbara" of the French Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication (2015) and the "Revelation Award" at the SOCAN Gala (2015). She has criss-crossed all four corners of the francophone world to present the songs on this album on stage in more than 200 performances in Quebec, Belgium, France and Switzerland. In 2016, her second album "l'Etoile Thoracique" (Thoracic star) produced a tidal wave in Quebec, crowning Klô Pelgag with four Félix awards at the 2017 Gala ADISQ: "Album of the Year - Alternative", "Album of the Year - Critic's Choice", "Singer-Songwriter-Composer of the Year", "Recording Producer of the Year". The same year, this album also made the long list of the Polaris Music Awards and was nominated in the category "Francophone Album of the Year" at the Juno Awards in 2018. In 2017, Klô Pelgag also received the prestigious Félix-Leclerc Song Award, the Rapsat-Lelièvre Award, the SOCAN Song award for the composition "Les Ferrofluides fleurs" (Ferrofluid Flowers), and gave her first performance in Japan. In 2018, the ADISQ Gala crowned her "Female Performer of the Year".

Two years later, Klô Pelgag was back with a new salutary album: "Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs" (Our Lady of Seven Sorrows). This third and most recent album recounts an intrinsic progression, sometimes suffocating but powerfully emancipating and liberating. These songs belong to a disentangled universe and probably constitute the most limpid and personal work that the artist has presented so far. The album and the show won the admiration of fans and critics alike, with an unprecedented 13 prizes at the Quebec Music Industry Awards in 2021.

The ethereal essence of the poetry and Klô Pelgag's musicality are transcendent on stage, thanks to her acolyte musicians: Etienne Dupré (bass), François Zaïdan (keyboard, bass, guitar), Pete Pételle (drums) and Virginie Reid (keyboard). This core group succeeds in a transmutation of reality and leaves the audience in a state of unforgettable wonder.

Coeur de Pirate (QC)

She has been performing for more than a decade all around the world, and at every concert, Coeur de pirate still demonstrates the cohesive energy of her vibrant stage presence, delivering her thoughts and emotions in the melancholy manner that has become her trademark. In this new show, the singer-songwriter-composer from Montreal, surrounded by her musicians, Renaud Bastien (guitar), Alexandre Gauthier (bass), Ariane Vaillancourt (keyboard, vocalist) and Vincent Carré (drums), brings her delighted fans the songs on her most recent album as well as highlights of the past years.

She started out in 2008 as a prodigious solo performer accompanying herself on piano, before a Montreal audience that seemed to have been waiting just for her. Only nineteen years old, Cœur de pirate put out her first album under her own name, a phenomenal success that quickly earned platinum status in Canada and diamond status in France. In 2011, it was followed by a second triumph, "Blonde", which revealed a more complex and prismatic sound. The singer-songwriter-composer migrated toward a bilingual approach in 2015, with "Roses", which sold over 200,000 copies worldwide. The "Roses" tour played to sold-out venues in more than 150 concerts in 10 countries, where she headlined numerous major festivals (FrancoFolies de la Rochelle, Festival d'été de Québec, Osheaga, etc.) This epic generated a creative fever that resulted in her fourth album, "En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé" ("This garden will close in stormy weather"), conceived in no more than a few months, released just in time to celebrate the first decade of her career. Created entirely in France alongside her producer Tristan Salvati, this album is studded with references to the opulent repertoire of French "chanson" of Dalida, Michel Berger and other great figures of the 1970s.

In the fall of 2021, Cœur de pirate released "On s'aimera toujours" ("We will always love each other"), the first cut of her most recent album "Impossible à aimer" ("Impossible to love"), an ode to eternal love to the tune of disco pop. In live performance she recreated the experience of her videoclip production, with dance routines and flamboyant costumes. This song opened the door to a catchy retro album, in which certain celebrities from the music scene collaborated to add their personal touch, including Alexandra Stréliski on piano with "Tu ne seras jamais là" ("You will never be there"), Eveline Grégoire-Rousseau on harp for "Le Monopole de la douleur" ("The Monopoly of Pain") and the strains of violin and cello by Marjorie Bourque and Vincent Bergeron that introduce "On s'aimera toujours" ("We will always love each other"). "Impossible à aimer" was produced by her long-standing acolyte, Renaud Bastien.

