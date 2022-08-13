Interview: Junny on His New Full-Length Album, Musical Collaborations, and Upcoming Tour Stop in Vancouver!

Korean-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter, Junny, will return to this hometown of Vancouver on September 8th as part of his North American concert tour. The "Blanc" tour will make 11 stops in both the US and Canada and will showcase Junny's new full-length album, "blanc," that dropped on August 12th! Being active since 2017, Junny has grown immensely with his composing, writing, and performing as a solo artist and with others. In addition to music, Junny is also one of the hosts of the DIVE Studios podcast, GET REAL, alongside Ashley Choi and BTOB's Peniel. As an emerging star, Junny has achieved success within the Korean music scene and globally. Excited to meet fans next month, Junny talked to BroadwayWorld about his upcoming tour, new album, and experiences as a growing musical artist. Read the full interview below!

How does it feel to return to your hometown of Vancouver on your first North American tour?

It feels amazing! I have always dreamed of performing back in my hometown and to see it actually happen makes me really excited! It is honestly a dream come true!

What are you most excited for audiences to experience when they come to The "Blanc" Tour?

I think I'm most excited for people to see the performance. It will be the first time that my fans will see me in person, so I'm doing by best to prepare to give a great show!

Your full-length upcoming album, blanc, was inspired by your thoughts and those you spent time with. With the concept of filling a blank canvas with colourful experiences from your past, were most of these experiences from before or after you moved to Korea? Was the process of putting the album together easy or difficult?

The experiences were actually a mixture of both! The album talks about my days as a teenager to who I am now. The process was definitely tricky, but we managed to figure it out to put together a full-length album.

What was the most challenging track on your album to put together? Which track on your album do you think people will relate most to?

I think we had the most revisions on the final track, "OH!" because this is a song that is just for my fans and I wanted it to be as perfect. The one that is most relatable has got to be "boyhood" because it talks about growing up and leaving the past behind to become an adult. I mean... we all have to grow up someday right?

Ever since your debut, you have composed and written for an impressive lineup of artists including: IU, NCT, and members of EXO to name a few. How has your experiences with these artists changed you as an artist?

Composing for these amazing artists definitely changed me a lot. It helped me widen my musical preference in terms of what kind of song I want to write/release as well as the performance side of it all. At first, it was all about writing "the best song possible." Now, after my experiences witnessing first-hand someone like EXO's Kai performing a song I co-wrote, I was able to grow and understand that there are other important aspects of being an artist.

Through your collaborations and features with artists such as JAY B, ph-1, Miyeon of (G) I-DLE, and most recently, CHUNG HA, is there anything these artists have taught you? Do you find that you gravitate to artists that are similar to your own style?

I'm continuously learning from artists from all over the world and I feel like whoever it may be; it is all about sharing the same passion for music! That is what intrigues me the most about collaborations.

Your career has taken off immensely since you started. Your song, "Be My Side," even caught the eye of Jungkook from BTS! Where do you hope to take your music in the future? What are your aspirations as an artist?

I am constantly striving to be better, keep moving, and stay healthy. I think growth is key as an artist, especially musically. I want to keep reinventing myself with new sounds and new styles! I am excited for what the future holds!

Looking back to when you first started as an artist up until now, what advice would you give your younger self?

Enjoy every moment. Every experience you go through (good or bad) makes you who you are!

Junny's The "Blanc" Tour will stop in Vancouver on September 8th at 7pm at the Harbor Event & Convention Centre. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by clicking the button below! In addition, Junny's first full album "blanc" is available now!

Photo Credit: Unbound Entertainment Group and MAUVE Company, 2022.