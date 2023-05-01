Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Director Cameron Mackenzie On Zee Zee Theatre's UNEXPECTING!



Opens this Friday at Studio 16 in Vancouver!

May. 01, 2023  

UNEXPECTING, the fully-staged, female-led play will premiere at Vancouver's Studio 16 this week. Presented by Zee Zee Theatre and written by Vancouver playwright, Bronwyn Carradine, the play will explore modern motherhood between queer partners. When given the sudden opportunity to adopt a baby, married couple Annie and Josephine start to rethink their goals in life as new challenges come their way. Between managing finances and their relationship, the couple starts to wonder if they are truly ready and capable to become parents. UNEXPECTING showcases the journey of building a family in a humorous yet heartfelt way.

UNEXPECTING was part of Arts Club's "Listen To This Series" in early 2021 and was praised for its humorous storyline and relatable characters. BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to talk with executive director of the show (and founder of Zee Zee Theatre), Cameron Mackenzie, about the show and his experience directing it. Read the full interview below!

Was UNEXPECTING written as a stage play or audio play first?

The play was written to be live on stage. Bronwyn adapted the original to be an audio play for the Arts Club due to Ms. Pam Demic. Zee Zee supported the further development of the original script with two more workshops to really hone the play and incorporate the learning Bronwyn had from hearing it in an audio version.

How was working with the playwright, Bronwyn Carradine? How did you two work together to bring the fully-staged version of the show to life?

It's always amazing working with Bronwyn. We have a long history of collaborating, going back to her time as a student at Studio 58 when she was my assistant director on our workshop production of Elbow Room Cafe: The Musical by Dave Deveau & Anton Lipovetsky, developed at Studio 58. She then went on to be my assistant director two more times: once for the full production of ERC at the York and then for our national tour of our 10th Anniversary remount production of My Funny Valentine by Dave Deveau. She took the show to Toronto for me because my child was born around the same time and I couldn't go. There are so many lovely overlaps of life and art! Bronwyn has a very clear understanding of story, structure, and plot and really shares my love of fusing comedy with more serious subject matter. The best way to tackle hard material is always with a bit of laughter. There have been many tears during this process but many many more laughs.



From left to right Melissa Oei, Rahat Saini, Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey in Unexpecting. Photo credit: Tina Krueger Kulic. Provided by Zee Zee Theatre.

What was your favourite part of directing UNEXPECTING?

THE SPIRAL STAIRCASE! It is a lot of fun! Furthermore, I really enjoyed working on a show that so accurately and painfully reflected my journey, as a queer person, to becoming a parent.

UNEXPECTING features characters with very relatable backstories and dreams. Is there a character or moment in the play that you relate to /resonate with?

There are so so many moments that feel like this could be my life. The question of wanting children after so many failed attempts, the question of career vs children, and the question of stable work vs artistic fulfillment all really resonate with me. Lastly, of course, I have my very own "Pam," the best friend who swans in and out of my life, challenging me to take risks and be brave while lavishing me with expensive skin care products and wine!



Jessica Heafey, Elizabeth Barrett, Rahat Saini in Unexpecting. Photo credit: Tina Krueger Kulic. Provided by Zee Zee Theatre.

Why should people come see the show?

To laugh, to cry, and to appreciate the miracle of life and all the ways you can build a family.

Zee Zee Theatre's UNEXPECTING will play at Studio 16 in Vancouver, BC from May 5th to 21st, 2023. Tickets are $34 (Regular), $24 (Student/ Senior/ Arts Worker), and $15 (Reduced Barrier Tickets). For more information about the show and to buy tickets, click the link below!






