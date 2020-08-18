Hearing Loop Technology is Coming To The Shoctor

The state-of-the-art system will be live for the next audience in the building: The Horizon Lab on August 28-29.

Over the last three years, the Citadel team has been working to implement cutting-edge Hearing Loop audio technology in the Shoctor Theatre. Installation is set to complete on the Shoctor Hearing Loop this week, thanks to a significant donation from the Shoctor Family and many other generous supporters across Alberta.



With this technology, thousands of theatre-lovers will no longer need to worry about being able to hear performances. Though continued development towards universal accessibility remains a priority, today we celebrate a major milestone. Our entire community - the production team, fund development team, patron services, board of directors, and more - have passionately advocated to bring the Hearing Loop to the Shoctor. We're grateful to every team member who put time and effort into the project.



Most importantly, the Shoctor Hearing Loop would not be possible without our incredible donors and community partners. The Shoctor Family's transformative donation to this project will ensure generations are able to access theatre long into the future.



