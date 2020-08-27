Hall Of Fame Searches For New Stars Across BC! 

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame invites nominations for its 2021 honourees.

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame invites nominations for its 2021 honourees. Nominations to the BCEHoF are submitted by a group of individuals on behalf of a nominee who has made a significant contribution to the performing arts, film & television, and radio broadcast arenas in British Columbia. The call for nominations opens September 1, 2020 and runs through November 15, 2020.

Nominations are sought in the BCEHoF's two prestigious categories:

• StarWalk inductees: individuals with highly recognizable names who are known for their artistic excellence and high public profile in the entertainment industry

• StarMeritus inductees: individuals who are considered pioneers of our industry and have left an indelible mark on to BC's entertainment landscape.

This year, the BCEHOF's Board of Directors has committed to a rigorous nomination procedure to streamline and align the awards process with other Hall of Fame organizations across North America. In addition, there will be a focus on the StarMeritus category to ensure those nominated in this group are recognized for their outstanding contribution to the performing arts in British Columbia.

All applications will be reviewed against key criteria by BCEHoF's nominating committee, which is composed of previous BCEHoF inductees as well as people actively involved in BC's entertainment industry. The 2021 inductees will be announced in January 2021.

"The BCEHOF is an opportunity to celebrate those individuals who have and continue to shape BC's entertainment landscape, and reflects the truly unique contributions these cultural trailblazers have made," said Ava Forsyth, BCEHoF Vice-President, Inductions

Founded in 1992, the BCEHoF honours past or present BC residents who have had an outstanding impact on the province's entertainment arena, whether performing live or working tirelessly behind the scenes. To date, more than 300 performers in music, theatre, film, television, and dance as well as producers, managers and patrons have been recognized on Granville Street's StarWalk in downtown Vancouver. StarMeritus inductees are recognized with brass plaques in the historic Orpheum Theatre's upper lobby.

"The BCEHOF is a testament to our province's thriving entertainment scene and a window into its history," said Christopher Gaze, founder of Bard on the Beach and a BCEHoF inductee. "It's an honour to be included in this illustrious group of men and women, and I am delighted to help ensure that our future inductees receive the recognition they deserve."

BCEHOF nomination forms and information available at www.bcentertainmenthalloffame.com. Nomination forms must be received no later than November 15, 2020.

