Girl Be Heard Takes The Stage At WOMEN DELIVER

Girl Be Heard, girlbeheard.org, a New York City-based social justice theatre collective that brings issues affecting women, girls and gender nonconforming youth center stage, will perform at the largest women's conference in the world, Women Deliver, June 3-5, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.

Girl Be Heard's mission is to develop, amplify and celebrate the voices of female-identified youth through socially conscious theatre making. All spoken word poems, raps, and songs are written and performed by youth in our feminist church program. The nonprofit is honored to share the stage at Women Deliver with sister gender justice advocates Angelique Kidjo, Femi Oke, Sophie Trudeau, Tarana Burke.

"Since its founding in 2008, Girl Be Heard has used theatre to inspire activism and shed light on gender and racial inequality, says Girl Be Heard Founding CEO/Executive Director Jessica Greer Morris. We are delighted to be performing at Women Deliver alongside our global community of artists, activists and advocates, to deepen our investment in this work."

Girl Be Heard has devised three special performances that will take place throughout the conference. Chelsea Allison, Breani (aka Purrsian White) Camryn Bruno, and Halle Paredes who will light up the stage with their original spoken word poems, raps, songs, and choreography,





