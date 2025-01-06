GRANDMA. GANSTA. GUERILLA World Premiere to be Presented at Ruby Slippers Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for this hilarious and heartwarming tale that is not a traumatizing story about war crimes, dementia, or getting old. On the contrary, Grandma. Gangsta . Guerrilla. is a sprint down memory lane of a butt-kickin', bar-spittin', tough grandma who escapes the care home to be with her family. When our favourite Filipino grandma Lola Basyang goes missing, it's up to her grandchildren Nika and Jun-jun to bring her back to safety.

Using their Lola's unfinished memoir, they find clues to her whereabouts, her full-of-beans origin story and the historical turmoil of their motherland. Reminiscent of their immigration stories, they reflect on what it means to maintain family ties in a Western society.

Directed by Leslie Dos Remedios, Grandma. Gangsta. Guerilla is on at Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby from February 6-8 at 7:30pm and a February 8 matinee at 2pm and at the Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver the following week from February 13-16 at 7:30pm and a February 15 matinee at 2pm.

