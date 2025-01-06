Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
GRANDMA. GANSTA. GUERILLA World Premiere to be Presented at Ruby Slippers Theatre

Guerilla is on at Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby from February 6-8 at 7:30pm, plus more.

Join in for this hilarious and heartwarming tale that is not a traumatizing story about war crimes, dementia, or getting old. On the contrary, Grandma. Gangsta . Guerrilla. is a sprint down memory lane of a butt-kickin', bar-spittin', tough grandma who escapes the care home to be with her family. When our favourite Filipino grandma Lola Basyang goes missing, it's up to her grandchildren Nika and Jun-jun to bring her back to safety.

Using their Lola's unfinished memoir, they find clues to her whereabouts, her full-of-beans origin story and the historical turmoil of their motherland. Reminiscent of their immigration stories, they reflect on what it means to maintain family ties in a Western society.

Directed by Leslie Dos Remedios, Grandma. Gangsta. Guerilla is on at Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby from February 6-8 at 7:30pm and a February 8 matinee at 2pm and at the Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver the following week from February 13-16 at 7:30pm and a February 15 matinee at 2pm.




