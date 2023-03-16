Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society Present WHITE NOISE

The Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society present the remount of Taran Kootenhayoo's White Noise from Saturday, April 15 to Sunday, May 7, 2023 as part of The Firehall's 40th anniversary season.

A comedy about two families who have dinner together for the first time during Truth and Reconciliation week, White Noise explores what it means to live in Canada from two different paradigms and asks us to consider: How do we deal with internalized racism? Do we keep pushing it away and pretend to live safely in our day-to-day?

"It is so exciting to be bringing White Noise back to The Firehall stage after our close to sold out run last April," says Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. "Audiences were so moved by the play and its connection to here and now. White Noise has many comedic moments, is powerful and thought-provoking, and makes us think about our role in reconciliation and our responsibility to gain a greater understanding of the Indigenous people and their history here on Turtle Island and in Canada. The Firehall is proud to be working in partnership with Savage Society on this production and honouring Taran's legacy."

Savage Society's Artistic Director Kevin Loring adds, "It's a wonderful, smart play. It'll have you thinking and rolling in the aisles. It's timely. It's important. I'm proud of the work that Taran put into this show and I'm honoured to have been his mentor for his time here on this earth. I hope you get a chance to see it. kʷukʷstéyp"