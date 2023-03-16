Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society Present WHITE NOISE

Performances are from Saturday, April 15 to Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  
Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society Present WHITE NOISE

The Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society present the remount of Taran Kootenhayoo's White Noise from Saturday, April 15 to Sunday, May 7, 2023 as part of The Firehall's 40th anniversary season.

A comedy about two families who have dinner together for the first time during Truth and Reconciliation week, White Noise explores what it means to live in Canada from two different paradigms and asks us to consider: How do we deal with internalized racism? Do we keep pushing it away and pretend to live safely in our day-to-day?

"It is so exciting to be bringing White Noise back to The Firehall stage after our close to sold out run last April," says Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. "Audiences were so moved by the play and its connection to here and now. White Noise has many comedic moments, is powerful and thought-provoking, and makes us think about our role in reconciliation and our responsibility to gain a greater understanding of the Indigenous people and their history here on Turtle Island and in Canada. The Firehall is proud to be working in partnership with Savage Society on this production and honouring Taran's legacy."

Savage Society's Artistic Director Kevin Loring adds, "It's a wonderful, smart play. It'll have you thinking and rolling in the aisles. It's timely. It's important. I'm proud of the work that Taran put into this show and I'm honoured to have been his mentor for his time here on this earth. I hope you get a chance to see it. kʷukʷstéyp"




Review: ANASTASIA is a Journey to the Past That Thrives in the Present Photo
Review: ANASTASIA is a Journey to the Past That Thrives in the Present
One of Broadway’s newest musicals, ANASTASIA, has arrived in Vancouver! Being the 3rd musical to come to Vancouver this year with Broadway Across Canada, ANASTASIA has proven itself to be the best one yet.
Music On Main and SFU Woodwards Cultural Programs Premiere GRAVEYARDS AND GARDENS Photo
Music On Main and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs Premiere GRAVEYARDS AND GARDENS
Music on Main and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs present Graveyards and Gardens, on stage April 12-15, 2023, at 7:30pm at the Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.
Some Assembly Theatre Presents THE IDENTITY BUREAU Next Month Photo
Some Assembly Theatre Presents THE IDENTITY BUREAU Next Month
THE IDENTITY BUREAU is a bold existential theatrical production that explores the importance of one's identity.
Review: AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a Must-See Immersive Experience Into the Marvel Univers Photo
Review: AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a Must-See Immersive Experience Into the Marvel Universe!
Just when you think you can’t get enough of all things Marvel, AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is here to take your love of superheroes to the next level! From March 3rd to May 28th, at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby, BC, the AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. immersive experience will bring visitors into the world of the Marvel Universe.

More Hot Stories For You


Music On Main and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs Premiere GRAVEYARDS AND GARDENSMusic On Main and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs Premiere GRAVEYARDS AND GARDENS
March 8, 2023

Music on Main and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs present Graveyards and Gardens, on stage April 12-15, 2023, at 7:30pm at the Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.
Some Assembly Theatre Presents THE IDENTITY BUREAU Next MonthSome Assembly Theatre Presents THE IDENTITY BUREAU Next Month
March 8, 2023

THE IDENTITY BUREAU is a bold existential theatrical production that explores the importance of one's identity.
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents Shary Boyle: Outside The Palace Of MeThe Vancouver Art Gallery Presents Shary Boyle: Outside The Palace Of Me
March 3, 2023

The Vancouver Art Gallery presents: Outside the Palace of Me, a major exhibition of new work by Canadian visual artist and performer Shary Boyle, organized by the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, ON.
Excavation Theatre Announces Production Of Critically Acclaimed Canadian Play WHAT A YOUNG WIFE OUGHT TO KNOWExcavation Theatre Announces Production Of Critically Acclaimed Canadian Play WHAT A YOUNG WIFE OUGHT TO KNOW
March 1, 2023

An unflinching look at love, sex, class, and fertility - Excavation Theatre brings Hannah Moscovitch's critically acclaimed play What a Young Wife Ought to Know to the Vancouver stage March 24 - April 1, 2023 at Performance Works on Granville Island.
The Dance Centre And Théâtre La Seizième Present HILLEL KOGAN: WE LOVE ARABS, April 13-15The Dance Centre And Théâtre La Seizième Present HILLEL KOGAN: WE LOVE ARABS, April 13-15
March 1, 2023

The Dance Centre and Théâtre La Seizième present HILLEL KOGAN: WE LOVE ARABS, April 13-15, 2023 at Scotiabank Dance Centre.
share