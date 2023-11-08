Firehall Arts Centre & The McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund to Present Ann Mortifee's REFLECTIONS ON CROOKED WALKING

The Firehall, along with The McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund will present Ann Mortifee ’s Reflections on Crooked Walking from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Produced by the Firehall Arts Centre and directed by Donna Spencer, Ann Mortifee ’s Reflections on Crooked Walking is a JUNO Award-nominated family musical that tells the tale of four people who find themselves the only ones left awake surrounded by sleeping townspeople. Their journey in search of a cure for the mysterious sleeping sickness leads them down a surprising path of deeper self-awareness.

Ann Mortifee is a multi-faceted performing artist. Her albums, concerts, musicals, scores, and book have generated numerous national and international distinctions and several awards. She is a compelling storyteller and keynote speaker at major conferences. Ms. Mortifee is a recipient of The Order of Canada and the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award for her contribution to the performing and healing arts.

“Since announcing Reflections on Crooked Walking as part of The Firehall’s 2023-2024 season, many people have shared memories of seeing it as children or seeing it with their own children while singing snippets of songs and expressing their excitement for this new version,” says Firehall Arts Centre’s Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. “We have a stellar cast and I look forward to sharing Ann’s reflections on finding balance in our lives at a time when we look for hope for the future.”

Credits for Reflections on Crooked Walking:



Directed by: Donna Spencer

Musical Director: Jane Milliken

Choreographer: Joe Laughlin

Costume Design: Barbara Clayden

Set & Properties Design: Charlie Beaver

Puppet Design: Stephanie Elgersma

Stage Management: Jethelo Espaldon Cabilete

Cast:

Opia: Meghan Gardiner

Doorman: Jesse Lipscombe

Gabby: Evelyn Chew

Feathertoes: Jennifer Lynch

Sufferton: Tanner Zerr

Wayless: Jeffrey Follis

Nimbleknees: Daune Campbell

Townspeople: Marija Danyluk, Ted Angelo Ngkaion, Matheus Severo, & Joelle Wyminga

