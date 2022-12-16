Feature: Travel Around the World this Holiday Season Without Leaving Vancouver with FLY OVER CANADA!

Looking for something fun to do this month? Come down to Canada Place in Vancouver to experience North America's leading flying ride! FLY OVER CANADA is an attraction that combines advanced amusement ride technology with breathtaking visuals for an unforgettable experience allowing visitors to travel the world. While being suspended in the air in front of a 20 metre screen with the help of effects such as scents, wind, and mists, FLY OVER CANADA will show you places like you've never seen them before!

This holiday season, FLY OVER CANADA will have a limited showing of two unique trips: Hawaii From Above and Soar With Santa. Hawaii From Above will play from November 3rd to December 16th taking you across the beaches, islands, and breathtaking greenery of the Aloha State. From Waikiki Beach to Maui's golden shoreline, you'll never want the ride to end! The other show: Soar With Santa will play from December 8th to January 3rd. In Soar With Santa, riders will have the opportunity to fly with Santa across Canada and to the North Pole. Being the perfect outing for the entire family, this ride is guaranteed to render happiness and get you into the holiday spirit!

FLY OVER CANADA is located in downtown Vancouver at Canada Place. For more information about the ride, the shows, and to buy tickets, click the link below!

Photo Credit: Fly Over Canada, 2022