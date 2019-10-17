Fabulist Theatre Takes On DRACULA As A Modern Radio Play

Fabulist Theatre states that their mission is to create paid opportunities for performers of all abilities, especially those from diverse and marginalized communities. Their mission is also to produce original, adapted and published works in re-imagined ways.

And that is exactly what this limited engagement production will be.

Based on the classic horror story by Bram Stoker, UK writer Adam Darts (also a former board member for Fabulist Theatre) wrote a modern adaptation in the style of a radio play, making sure to keep the genders of all characters open. It wasn't until actors came to a general audition that Darts and Co-Artistic Producers Damon Bradley Jang (director of Dracula) and Mary Littlejohn, started to play with more concrete ideas for casting, carefully slotting people within the shows for their season. Taking into account their mandate, their radio play production of Dracula includes genderswapping characters, modern digital sound effects and music and an updated adapted book for a 2019 audience.

"There is something about updating classics that is so exciting, to present classic literature in new ways with fresh casting choices to really allows to reflect our community of a culturally diverse melting pot. " -Damon Bradley Jang

Investigative journalist Harker and his fiancée Mina, have uncovered a bone-chilling story which tells of night stalkers, terrible illnesses and great beasts. Dispatched by his mysterious employer on a hunt for the truth, Harker journeys deep into the rural Carpathian mountains. There, with a group of deranged vampyre hunters, Harker discovers he must thwart the source of the evil itself: Dracula.

The eclectic, internationally trained cast includes:

Steven Simpson (TWU Acting Program) aòs Jonathan Harker

Kathryn Robinson (Rose Bruford College - UK) as Mina

Lennora Esi (International School for Acting for Film and Theater - Germany) as billionairess DeVille and others

*Nemo Cartwright (TV's iZombie, Lucifer) as Van Helsing and others

Ella Storey (Studio 58) as Renfield and others

Omer Aubin (Wyvern Players, St. Albert Dinner Theatre) as Arthur Holmwood and others

Alexander Zavorotny (Stella Adler Studio Of Acting - USA) as Morris Quincey and others

*Appearing with special permission from ACTRA/UBCP

Tickets are $20/$18 + fees and are available at the door or online at www.radiodracula.bpt.me

(Please be advised that this reading of Dracula is in the format of a radio play only. It is produced independently by Fabulist Theatre and will not be broadcast on CBC Radio).





