Fabulist Theatre Presents The Musical Episode: A TV Themed Cabaret

They will be performing songs from Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Community, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Dawson's Creek, The Flash, and more!

Feb. 28, 2021  

Fabulist Theatre Presents The Musical Episode: A TV Themed Cabaret

Fabulist Theatre has announced the North American cast of "The Musical Episode" - The TV Themed Cabaret!

These performers are from all over the country but mainly hail from Toronto, Vancouver and in areas of The United States.

The cast includes Lizzie Song (she/her), Karin Atkinson (she/her), Sari Rosofsky (she/her), Rose McNeil (she/her), Kiana Douglas (she/her), Kylie Fonacier (she/her), Anne-Marie Krytiuk (she/her), Jhonika Wright (she/her), Mida Maleki (they/them), Jill Raymond (she/her), Enrique Garcia (he/him), Erika Thompson (she/her), Zakiah Dumansky (she/her), Brook Hill (he/him), Nessie Aly Hill (she/her), Dann Wilhelm (he/him), Hannah Tahami (she/her), Kate Malcic (she/her), and Junita Thiessen (she/her).

Special performances will be by Sarah Nairne* (The Color Purple-Canadian Premiere (she/her), and Gryphyn Karimloo (Son of Broadway's Ramin Karimloo) (he/him).

*Member of Canadian Actors Equity Association

They will be performing songs from Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Community, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Dawson's Creek, The Flash, Flight Of The Conchords, Galavant, Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, Julie and the Phantoms, Once Upon A Time, Riverdale, Sesame Street, The Simpsons, Smash, Steven Universe, Supernatural, Vikings and more!

Tickets can be purchased on a sliding scale of $5 - $15.
The show will be available for viewing from March 20 - April 3, 2021.


