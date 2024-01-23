Emerging Author Douglas A. King Releases New Novel AN INNOCENT WORLD

Experience a realm where compassion and empathy reign supreme, and reflect on the power of innocence and understanding. Available now in stores and online.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Emerging author Douglas A. King has recently released his latest work, "An Innocent World," a captivating exploration of an alternative reality where the consequences of Adam and Eve's actions are reconsidered. In this book, King envisions a world vastly different from our own, inhabited by immortal beings reminiscent of classic space aliens, promoting a society free from harm and conflict.

In "An Innocent World," King weaves thought experiments with spiritual inquiries, inviting readers to reflect on a realm where compassion and empathy reign supreme. The novel serves as a reminder to aspire towards a world defined by innocence and understanding.

The book is now available in stores and online.

About Douglas A. King:

Douglas A. King is an author with a talent for blending visionary storytelling with philosophical concepts. "An Innocent World" is a testament to his creativity and ability to explore uncharted narratives. For more information about Douglas A. King and his book, visit https://aninnocentworld.com/.



