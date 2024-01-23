Emerging Author Douglas A. King Releases New Novel AN INNOCENT WORLD

Experience a realm where compassion and empathy reign supreme, and reflect on the power of innocence and understanding. Available now in stores and online.
POPULAR
Emerging author Douglas A. King has recently released his latest work, "An Innocent World," a captivating exploration of an alternative reality where the consequences of Adam and Eve's actions are reconsidered. In this book, King envisions a world vastly different from our own, inhabited by immortal beings reminiscent of classic space aliens, promoting a society free from harm and conflict.
In "An Innocent World," King weaves thought experiments with spiritual inquiries, inviting readers to reflect on a realm where compassion and empathy reign supreme. The novel serves as a reminder to aspire towards a world defined by innocence and understanding.
The book is now available in stores and online.
Douglas A. King is an author with a talent for blending visionary storytelling with philosophical concepts. "An Innocent World" is a testament to his creativity and ability to explore uncharted narratives. For more information about Douglas A. King and his book, visit https://aninnocentworld.com/.
Videos
|Frozen
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (7/09-7/21)
|Voirelia Dance Hub
Scotiabank Dance Centre (2/29-2/29)
|Hairspray
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (4/02-4/07)
|The Cher Show
Mount Baker Theatre [Main Stage] (5/15-5/15)
|Evensong for Candlemas
Christ Church Cathedral (1/28-1/28)
|DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
|Mean Girls
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
|The Mirror
DanceHouse (1/24-1/27)
|Noises Off
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre (2/22-3/09)
|I Am William / Je Suis William
Carousel Theatre for Young People (2/13-2/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You