Chor Leoni Celebrates The Holiday Season With TRANSLUCENCE: AN IMMERSIVE LIGHT & SOUND EXPERIENCE

Chor Leoni Men's Choir will present the world premiere of a 360 degree, in-person art spectacular for the holidays with Translucence: An Immersive Light and Sound Experience, December 4 to 23, 2020 (multiple shows per day) at the Sheraton Wall Centre Grand Ballroom, developed in strict compliance with provincial health and safety guidelines.

Designed to be experienced safely and comfortably during these extraordinary times, a maximum of 45 audience members, per show, will be seated in pre-positioned rotating chairs to be enveloped by an extraordinary light show and the recorded voices of the JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni Men's Choir.

"Translucence is about the light beyond us, the light within us, and the light we might share with one another," says Chor Leoni Artistic Director Erick Lichte. "I believe the darkness of winter and the shadow of this trying, fading year have allowed these lights to shine all the brighter. Translucence is rooted in the hope that by living with others inside music and light, we might truly connect to our world, to our own joy and to each other."

Flooded with light and sound, the 40-minute feast for the senses features songs of the season recorded by the full Chor Leoni choir, including luminary choral works by Eric Whitacre, Grammy-winning composer and conductor, ?'riks Ešenvalds, one of the most sought-after choral composers, and Zachary Wadsworth, Composer-in-Residence - with whom the choir was nominated for a JUNO award. Lichte's eight channel sound design will surround the audience with choirs and solo voices emerging from speakers throughout the room. The spectacular music will be accompanied by an equally astounding display of lighting. Designed by James Proudfoot and Eric Chad, the light show surrounds and bathes the audience, integrating state of the art projections to complement and enhance the musical score.

"Everything about Translucence has been designed for safety and with the magic of the holidays in mind," says Stash Bylicki, Executive Director. "Masks will be mandatory, seats are set more than eight feet apart, and social distancing will be maintained at all times. We are going above and beyond provincial health guidelines to ensure that everyone attending feels incredibly safe. This level of care extends to the way the show was designed, rehearsed, and recorded."

With distance and safety at its core, Translucence will be one of the only events of its kind in Vancouver during the holiday season. At a time when we are spending so much time apart, Translucence will give families, friends, and loved ones an opportunity to experience new festive traditions together.

Tickets and information at: chorleoni.org. Translucence is recommended for children 12 and above. The show may not be suitable for those prone to photosensitivity due to flashing lights.

