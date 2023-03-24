Chor Leoni Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 'Resound' Gala

Chor Leoni hosts Resound, their 30th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser on May 24 at 6pm, at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St). The intimate evening of music, a sit-down dinner, and wine pairings marks the choir's 30th anniversary.

Hosted by the incomparable Fred Lee and Geena Jackson of APTN's Bears' Lair, Resound will feature fine dining catered by Bon Vivant, wine pairings, a cocktail reception, an epicurean selection of silent and live auction items, and immersive performances by the choir. Gala attendees will step into St. Andrew's-Wesley United to find the interior of the iconic Vancouver church completely transformed into an indoor garden party.

"In the past, we've hosted our fundraising celebration, At Home, at over a dozen of some of Vancouver's most prestigious private homes," says Chor Leoni's Artistic Director Erick Lichte. "This year, it feels especially meaningful to be able to welcome people into our own spectacular home for a magical evening as we celebrate the choir's transformative legacy in Vancouver and the rest of Canada."

Funds raised at the Gala will ensure that Chor Leoni can continue to inspire audiences through performances, expand Chor Leoni's youth educational programs, and broaden its reach and the reach of Canadian music to communities around the world.

"Now, more than ever, we need people to experience the transformative power of singing," says Lichte. "Seeing the impact Chor Leoni has had over the decades has only made me more sure of this. It gives me hope and motivates me as we look towards the future."

The gala is being organized by some of Vancouver's most notable business leaders and philanthropists including committee chairs John deC. Evans & Bruce Munro Wright, OBC, and members Monique Badun, James Carter, Noel Hollett, Paul Larocque, Fred Lee, Rob McAllister, Stephanie Nicolls, Janet Nixon, Tabitha Toy, Nessa van Bergen, and Nada Vuksic. Honorary chairs include Alix Brown, Larry & Sherry Killam, Brenda McAllister, Michael & Inna O'Brian, Lorne & Melita Segal, and Jamie & Claire Wright.

Single tickets and tables are available for purchase at chorleoni.org/resound