Cast Announced for ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE MUSICAL At Gateway Theatre

Gateway Theatre has announced the full cast of Anne of Green Gables - The Musical coming this December 15 to 31.

In the lead role of Anne Shirley is Kyra Leroux*. A performer since she was seven years old in theatre, film, and television, Kyra will be recognized by Riverdale fans as Britta Beach. Gateway audiences will remember Kyra from Gateway's Music Man in 2016. Katey Wright* (A Little Night Music) and Anthony Santiago* (Stratford Festival's Death And The King's Horseman)* are the Cuthbert's (Marilla and Matthew), who welcome Anne Shirley, a freckle-faced, red-haired orphan, into their home in Avonlea, Prince Edwards Island.

Anne Shirley's friends are portrayed by Scotia Browner (The Music Man, A Christmas Carol, Home for the Holidays) as Diana Barry, with Angus Yam as Gilbert Blythe and Marija Danyluk as Josie Pye. They are joined by Jennifer Long (The Music Man) as Mrs. Lynde with Katie-Rose Connors as Miss Stacy. Ensemble members include Sean Bayntun, Caitriona Murphy* (A Broadway Holiday), Felix LeBlanc*, Shaughnessy O'Brien*, and, Laura Greenwood and Vincent Keats. Members of the Youth Ensemble are Vanessa Chen (Wizard of Oz), Alina Fenrick, Kai McKenzie, and Owen CB Scott.

"Our casting process for Anne of Green Gables - The Musical was a unique experience as we were looking for performers who could sing, dance AND play a musical instrument", said Barbara Tomasic* (Crazy for You, Wizard of Oz, The Music Man, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat), Director of Anne of Green Gables and Gateway Theatre's Director of Artistic Programs. "The live music in this production encapsulates the East Coast atmosphere of welcoming homes, large social circles, and kitchen party community. The values that are at the core of Montgomery's classic book."

Anne of Green Gables - The Musical follows the poignant and charming story of Anne Shirley, who arrives in Avonlea, full of hope for a new life. With her fierce personality and unquenchable love of melodrama and romance, Anne shakes up this quiet town, changing it and herself in her quest to find a place to call home.

"It's a timeless classic about love, acceptance, and bringing people together and a wonderful way to embrace the essence of the holidays with family and friends," says Tomasic. "It brings laughter and joy to the stage; Anne of Green Gables is a story you can enjoy over and over again, and it is no surprise that it's Canada's favourite musical."

Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is written by Donald Harron with music by Norman Campbell and adapted from the novel by L. M. Montgomery. Musically directed by Sean Bayntun and choreographed by Nicol Spinola* (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), the creative team also includes Set and Props Designer Jessica Oostergo (You Will Remember Me), Costume Designer Donnie Tejani (Home for the Holidays), Lighting Designer Sophie Tang (Yoga Play, A Broadway Holiday), Sound Designer Darren John (A Broadway Holiday) and Technical Director Nicole Lamb. Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is stage managed by Koh Lauren Quan* with Assistant Stage Manager Selena Tobin and Apprentice Stage Manager Mandy Huang.

Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211282®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gatewaytheatre.com%2Fanne?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Performances are from December 15 to 31 with Opening Night on Friday, December 16.

In partnership with VocalEye, Gateway Theatre is excited to provide a live audio description for the December 30 performance. Visual elements of the performance are described in real-time to listeners who are blind, partially sighted, or visually impaired. More information can be found at https://gatewaytheatre.com/anne/vocaleye.

Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.